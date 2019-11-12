A former Ozark mayor and alderman announced his intent to run for Eastern District commissioner of Christian County. On Veterans Day, the U.S. Army veteran declared his intention to run for an office currently held by Eastern District Commissioner Mike Robertson.
Jackson is a lifelong resident of Ozark who owns and operates Hometown Sports Print House with his wife, Kristin, and their three daughters, Becka, Kaley and Riley. Jackson spoke of his family when describing his decision to run for the Christian County Commission.
“I don’t take on any challenge without my family right beside me and running for county commissioner is no exception. My wife and three girls are my world and I want to make Christian County an even better place for them to live,” Jackson said.
Jackson is a charter member of the CCCC Sertoma Club, the inaugural president of the Ozark Historic River District, a member of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and a former elected official. He was mayor of Ozark from 2009-2011, and an alderman representing Ward I after that.
“During the recession, the city of Ozark was able to continue quality programs that benefited the citizens, without laying off a single city employee,” Jackson said. “As a business owner, you have to prepare for revenue shortages every day. So, in 2009 we put our fiscal hats on and made responsible decisions that carried Ozark through that difficult time.”
Jackson said that fiscal responsibility, consistency and economic development would all be priorities for his campaign.
“Attracting new businesses and businesses retention is vital to our future. Our county has enormous opportunity for growth in Ozark and Nixa, but we can’t forget about our more rural municipalities like Sparta, Bruner, Oldfield, and Chadwick. Residents in these communities deserve a voice of advocacy in the county government, and I plan to be that voice,” he said.
Robertson was sworn in following a special appointment by Gov. Mike Parson Jan. 3, 2019. He filled out a vacancy and an unexpired term created when Ralph Phillips was elected presiding commissioner in November 2018.
Robertson served as sheriff of Christian County from 2004 to 2008. He left the office when he opted not to seek reelection to the sheriff’s office. He is a retired trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Robertson was one of eight candidates who spoke to the Christian County Republican Central Committee in November 2018 for consideration to be nominated to the position of Eastern District commissioner. That field of candidates also included Jackson.
At the time, the Christian County Democratic Central Committee recommended Sue Ann Childers from Ozark to fill the open position. Childers previously served as Eastern District commissioner from March 2016 to January 2017. She was appointed by then-Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon to finish out an unexpired term.
