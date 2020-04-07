Ozark’s top elected officials spent much of their first ever teleconference meeting discussing how they would conduct their business in the coming weeks.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen met on the Zoom teleconferencing platform April 6. Anyone could watch video and sound from the meeting on YouTube from city of Ozark’s official website.
Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers explained that the Missouri Attorney General’s Office offered some guidelines to cities when it comes to preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus while still adhering to the Missouri Sunshine Law, a multi-faceted law that keeps local government meetings open to the public.
“The attorney general has sent out a memo or letter that explains that although the Sunshine Law shall be followed, that they certainly recognize the challenges that the entities are facing with regards to trying to meet the letter of the law,” Childers said.
Access is being provided in new ways, like the internet streaming services used April 6.
Ozark regularly holds two board of aldermen meetings per month, usually on the first and third Mondays, except when holidays cause conflicts. Meetings rarely draw large crowds, but City Hall will sometimes get crowded for difficult decisions or planning and zoning matters.
“It’s just that the high profile cases, cases that may generate a large number of people who want to address the board is probably a concern,” Childers said.
“We anticipate when those discussions are held that there will be a significant number of people who want to attend and speak,” Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner said.
Gardner and Childers were in a conference room at the Ozark Community Center for the first meeting since Ozark went under an emergency stay-at-home order. City Clerk Chandra Hodges, Public Information Officer Sam Payne and Police Chief Justin Arnold joined them in the conference room. All other participants were Zoomed in from their homes, using computers, tablets or cell phones and the internet.
Public comments
A key concern would be how citizens could use board of aldermen meetings to address elected officials during debate, provide feedback or ask questions.
Childers said that maintaining social distancing guidelines as recommended by public health officials and not creating a setup where the city’s employees would be put at risk were the two biggest challenges to allowing fair and equitable access to government meetings. He walked the aldermen through a concept that city staffers had come up with, a solution that involved putting a laptop computer logged into a Zoom conference meeting inside the front lobby of the Ozark Community Center.
“Right there in front of the two main doors, the entrance to The OC, there is a laptop with the camera. There is a a distance back from that laptop where we have put an ‘X’ on the floor. The people who signed up will be put in an order,” Childers said.
Persons who signed up to speak would be required to supply their cell phone number. When it would be their turn to address the board, they would receive a text message, which would summon them inside The OC from their waiting vehicles in the parking lot. One at a time, one text message at a time, one video conference at a time, citizens would be able to stand on the X on the floor and address their elected officials.
“Well, this is a real can of worms. I see us making some people happy and some people unhappy no matter which way we go,” Gardner said. “There are always people who want to speak at the last minute.”
It’s a plan that doesn’t account for people who don’t have cell phones. Alderman Ted Smith was concerned about people “back in the analog world,” who don’t have fast enough internet speeds at home, or even have a computer at home.
“I think we ought to probably be meeting more than twice a month at this point in time,” Smith said. “Let’s not shy away from the controversial. I think there are ways of dealing with it.”
The concept also doesn’t account much for the safety of the city employee who would be tasked with watching the public laptop at The OC, and making sure that the procedure happens safely.
“Quite frankly, I would suggest that we have a gown and a mask and protective gear necessary, because I don’t know that any of the employees want to necessarily have that job that’s up there escorting people in and out of that location,” Childers said.
Gardner felt that the process would eliminate a key part of any public discussion, discourse.
“An integral part of the discussion that we have anytime there is a high profile case involves everybody that’s there hearing what everybody else has to say. It’s not just a matter of the board of aldermen hearing it, because I think that influences the comments from both sides,” Gardner said.
Meeting frequency
The Ozark Board of Aldermen also considered limiting its meetings to one per month, a concept that was quickly struck down.
Ward 2 Alderman Nathan Posten called for Ozark’s government to work as close to “business as usual” as possible, and use technology to bridge gaps where business can’t be done the way it was in 2019.
“I”m 100 percent against reducing meetings,” Posten said. “We’re looking at two things, our meeting frequency in general and how we want to handle our high profile items. I think we ought to make an attempt to handle even the high profile items.”
Some bills or resolutions up for debate may draw a crowd, Posten said, but he doesn’t feel the city government shop put off doing business in anticipation of what might attract a larger crowd than normal to meetings.
“As long as we have the ability to meet with the public and do their business, I believe absolutely we should do that. Particularly at a time where we are asking people to make sacrifices that they’re not accustomed to, I do not believe that this is the time to reduce the frequency at which their government meets,” Posten said.
In situations where citizens who would like to speak to the board don’t have the technology or the capability to meet in the virtual environment, Posten said he is fine with postponing agenda items to later dates.
Ward 3 Alderman Heather Alder also favored continuing to meet at least twice per month.
“With the situation that we’re in, something might come up that we need to address. I think as a citizen, I would feel better knowing that our council was meeting twice a month and not once a month,” Alder said.
