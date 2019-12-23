Brian Steele wins the belt

NIXA MAYOR BRIAN STEELE (right) won a championship belt from Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner (left) as part of a fundraising wager between the neighboring mayors.
Steele and Gardner held fundraising drives for Least Of These Christian County food pantry in connection to the Backyard Brawl high school football game between Ozark and Nixa. Steele raised more than $700 with his online campaign, and received his championship belt at a Nixa Chamber of Commerce luncheon Dec. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.