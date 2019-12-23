Brian Steele wins the belt

NIXA MAYOR BRIAN STEELE (right) won a championship belt from Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner (left) as part of a fundraising wager between the neighboring mayors. Steele and Gardner held fundraising drives for Least Of These Christian County food pantry in connection to the Backyard Brawl high school football game between Ozark and Nixa. Steele raised more than $700 with his online campaign, and received his championship belt at a Nixa Chamber of Commerce luncheon Dec. 10.