Do you want to be a part of history? Do you want to leave a permanent mark on downtown Ozark?
Leave your name on the gazebo that graces the lawn of the Christian County Historic Courthouse, where visitors will see it for years and decades to come.
Funds raised from brick paver sales will go toward the Ozark Historic River District's project to rehabilitate the gazebo as a community gather place.
You can buy a brick paver and have it engraved with your name and/or a personal note, or maybe you want to buy a brick that commemorates your business. You can also purchase a brick for your favorite furry friend and have their name and paw prints stamped on the brick.
You can purchase a 4-inch by 8-inch brick for $100. Each brock can have up to three lines of text and 16 characters per line. The deadline for buying a brick will be June 30, 2021. Learn more at http://4agc.com/commerce_pages/57af1a45-b09b-4c26-86f8-5df4a648ae78.
The funds from the brick paver sale will go to help pay for the sound system and landscaping around the expanded gazebo in the Historic River District of Ozark. The HRD received $30,000 from Impact 100 Ozark to do the expansion construction project, which is expected to be completed by late summer.
Once the work is finished, the Ozark Historic River District plans to host concerts, live music and performances on the Christian County Historic Courthouse grounds. The group aims to work with schools, other public organizations and private groups. People and organizations will be able to reserve the use of the gazebo through the Christian County Commissioners office.
The mission of the Historic River District organization is to work together to build community, celebrate history, maintain small-town charm and promote economic vitality in downtown Ozark. You can find the group on Facebook by searching for "Ozark Historic River District."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.