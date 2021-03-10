When it comes to internet service, customers often pay for a maximum download speed that they realistically will never experience in their homes or in their offices.
People in rural Christian County sometimes have one option when it comes to internet service, or sometimes no options at all.
Elected officials, government partners and business owners met at Nixa City Hall and by Zoom teleconference on March 3, for a discussion on broadband service in Christian County. Bob Dixon, the presiding commissioner of Greene County and a member of the National Association of Counties Broadband Task Force led the conversation.
"High-speed internet is consistently identified as a top challenge facing small business in rural America, and it stifles entrepreneurship by limiting the ability of individuals to take on independent work. Of course, we know that in this economy, broadband is critical to building resilient and future-ready communities," Dixon said.
Dixon facilitated the discussion with three key questions: what is the current broadband footprint in Christian County? What are the barriers or holdups to buildout? What are the steps stakeholders can take to guarantee equal access? After that, the discussion was left up to the leaders assembled in the meeting.
"It doesn't matter if we're talking about education, we're talking about health care for telehealth, we're talking about agriculture for the operation of some machinery, or we're talking about small business just to be able to operate on a level playing field," Dixon said.
The National Association of Counties created a 30-member task force to collect data on broadband access. Dixon said the hope is to turn that data into a set of proposals that, hopefully, turn into legislative action.
"What I think it will end up being, if I can predict, I don't know, but my prediction would be that we collect the data and then we turn it into some sort of a lobbying effort on the Congress for specific infrastructure. It certainly is needed," Dixon said.
Economic gap
The COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home orders that came with it in 2020 accelerated what was already a growing need among the members of Christian County's growing population. It also took commuters off the road and kept them in their suburban houses.
Christian County Eastern District Commissioner Lynn Morris, who like Dixon is a former state lawmaker who served eight years in Jefferson City, said that he surveyed voters in the months leading up to the August 2020 Republican primary election.
"The No. 1 thing was highspeed internet, broadband," Morris said. "This could be east and west, the farther you go out, and the people on the very outskirts are just as important as the people inside, but they're the most expensive for us to take care of to reach them, and they're the ones that don't have (broadband)."
Andrea Sitzes is the president of Show Me Christian County, an economic development group funded through government allocations from Ozark, Nixa and Christian County. The organization has a goal of encouraging new businesses to develop in Christian County, and also to encourage the retention and expansion of existing businesses.
"As we are looking to expand and new businesses are looking to locate, (broadband) is always top of mind, and it is very cost-prohibitive. If none of the public providers have the ability to build that out, the companies themselves are either strapped or don't have the capability to do that a lot of times, as well, which passes the burden onto the business," Sitzes said.
Therefore, Christian County is left in the position of having developable land where a company could construct a large building with a shipping warehouse, but the internet speeds don't match the relatively low construction cost per square foot.
"It becomes a hindrance in developing areas where we have land availability," Sitzes said. "Most of the time, when we're talking with extending fiber to some of these, the very large companies, at least, are passing on the highest cost of extension from almost all of the other utilities that they deal with, and it is very prohibitive."
"It's a barrier to the buildout of a whole community," Dixon said, "and that is a common theme we are hearing. Even our larger cities are just not able to compete with our major metro areas, because we don't have the buildout."
Shift in thinking
The pandemic also changed the way some people think of internet service providers.
Dixon thinks of broadband service or fiber internet like a utility, the same way electric cooperatives approached electricity when co-ops were developing their services across Missouri.
Internet service stands to become a more integral and sought-after part of the home-buying process in Christian County in the future. Nixa Chamber of Commerce President Chris Russell said that some people didn't buy their houses and choose their location with the idea of working from home in mind.
Home office and in some cases, relocation or internet service upgrades, weren't built into stimulus plans. Missourians received funding from the federal government to offset their lost wages from unemployment, layoffs or wage cuts, but they didn't receive any help to outfit their home offices or upgrade their in-home internet service to make working from home sustainable for the long-term future.
When Christian County residents attempted to inquire about upgrading their service, or at least making it more reliable, they were met with radio silence. At best, it was because internet service providers were overwhelmed. At worst, it was that their customer service practices were lackadaisical.
"There is no customer service, and we can't get ahold of people to find out how we can get improvements," Russell said. "The lack of customer service, or the lack of just willingness to do it, I think is something that has to be addressed, as well."
The homework gap
David Liss, Executive Director of Technology for Nixa Public Schools, said that approximately 5 percent of families in the school district lack broadband access. When peak concerns with the spread of COVID-19 shifted learning in Nixa from classrooms to a virtual environment, Nixa Public Schools provided some students and teachers with WiFi hotspot devices built to turn cell phone data signals into highspeed internet access points.
"There is even a certain percentage, and I don't know what that percentage is--it's a low one, but there is a certain percentage that can't use even the hotspots because the cell is not available in the area," Liss said.
A lack of broadband access is a socioeconomic issue for some people, but also a topographic or geographic issue for others. Liss shared that personally, he lives outside of Nixa and is locked into a contract with the sole provider that offers service to the place where he lives.
"With the company that I can get, I had to trench because my house is so far off the road. They laid the cable, which I'm very grateful for, but so even in the areas where there is service, there are still hurdles to overcome in order to get that broadband to a homestead," Liss said.
Sparta Mayor Jenni Davis took questions from residents of the eastern Christian County town of 1,900 when school closings meant that kids in Sparta needed access to reliable internet services in order to study and learn. Two internet companies sell service inside the city limits of Sparta and have upgraded their infrastructure, but once you leave the Sparta city limits, options drop to one or sometimes none.
"Right outside the city limits, they have access to nothing. My question that I get asked, and that I'm trying to wrap my brain around, is, 'Why are we focusing so hard on doubling up inside the city limits than going out? Is it money?'" Davis asked.
Dollars and sense
Broadband companies are likely to see an overwhelming demand for better and faster service in suburban areas for years to come.
"Today, there are so many people working from home, and they're going to continue working from home, even after COVID. Even after we go back to a more normal life, more and more people are going to work from home. That just looks like the future," Morris said.
Travis Allen, president of Nixa-based Total Highspeed, shared one providers perspective on developing broadband, fiber backbones, in rural Christian County.
"Our goal is to get fiber everywhere," Allen said. "For us, it's just a question of funding."
Matthew Thomas, co-founder of WON Communications, also shared some input from an ISP.
"Speaking from the service provider standpoint, the more rural you get, the less dense the potential customer base is to ensure capital and service cost delivery recovery. In short, you cannot justify building it if the income is not there to pay for or support it," Thomas shared via Zoom.
Nixa City Administrator Jimmy Liles pointed out how federal CARES Act funding allocated from Congress has been put toward broadband or highspeed internet projects.
"There is this money that's been made available, but the one thing that has been left out of this is the cities," Liles said.
The city of Nixa once explored the possibility of becoming a municipal ISP, potentially offering internet service under the Nixa Utilities umbrella.
"Obviously, we don't have the funding to build the infrastructure that's needed. We did try that, we actually went out and did a study to find out what that would cost us, and it just wasn't reasonable. So, even within the cities, there is a big gap of accessibility to high speed and there is just no way to fund that to make sure that our residents and our businesses both have the internet speeds that they need," Liles said.
Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers said it would cost "multiple trillions of dollars" to canvas Christian County with fast, reliable internet service.
"This is a layer cake of challenges, obviously, funding being No. 1," Childers said.
A lack of density will always be a challenge. When there are six houses within one mile of line, and it costs $60,000 to put in one mile of fiber line, it isn't economical for a service provider to spend $10,000 per house to install fiber.
Another challenge is that large corporations aren't willing to lose money in situations where business is not guaranteed to make a profit.
"These companies are so big," Childers said. "I can go out to Fremont Hills, I can show you where AT&T U-Verse terminates between the two houses in their backyard on the west side of Highway 65. That is where they stop, they are not going to come under Highway 65, we've already talked to them. There are not enough customers to be had in Ozark to be able to make it for them to make financial sense for them to be able to say, 'We're going to invest $30 million and we're going to fight with SuddenLink to just try to get a handful of people,' that's just simply not going to work."
Childers also acknowledged that customer service with Ozark's existing provider, SuddenLink, is often very lacking. Childers himself spent a lengthy period of time on hold trying to get help recently during an outage at his home in Ozark.
"I just basically quit. I said, 'I can't do this anymore,'" Childers said.
The Federal Communications Commission, Dixon said, has maps that show broadband access across Missouri that look like a patchwork quilt of service providers.
"It's self-reporting. They count it as covered if it is one provider in the area that is reporting that they are offering broadband service, so therefore, it is available," Dixon said. "It does not account for speed, it does not account for reliability, it doesn't count for whether there is connectivity with every household or every business. We know that this is inaccurate."
That's why, Dixon said, it's likely that solutions to Christian County's slow internet complaints and lack of reliability aren't likely to get fixed overnight. It will likely take action by state and federal governments to spur competition among providers and to enable infrastructure buildout in suburban and rural areas.
The National Association of Counties continues its work researching and reporting issues related to broadband access across the country. You can find more information on the web at http://naco.org/broadband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.