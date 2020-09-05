The story behind Owen Brockman switching from jersey No. 25 to No. 14 is that there nearly was no story to be told about him on the gridiron this season.
Brockman didn’t attend 7-on-7 sessions in June and was also a no-show for Ozark’s summer camp in July. His intentions were to not suit up for his senior year.
“I was going to focus on track during the fall because that’s what I want to do in college,” Brockman said. “Then, I decided I want to spend my senior year playing for my school and community. I missed all of summer, but came in right after dead week and was here for the first official practice.
“I was glad I came back the moment I stepped into the locker room,” he added. “It felt great to be back The guys were happy to have me back, too.”
Brockman’s feel-good story got even better Friday, as he hauled in a touchdown pass in Ozark’s 26-16 home-opening triumph over Branson.
The Tigers (1-1) staged a comeback from a 10-7 halftime deficit by putting up three touchdowns and 19 points in the second half, all on plays covering 22 yards or more.
Brockman wasn’t listed on Ozark’s roster for the night, but was at the heart of the Tigers’ passing game. The speedy wideout burned Branson’s one-on-one coverage on him by freeing himself from his defender and reaching the end zone to catch a perfect spiral from quarterback Cannon Cox.
A year ago, Brockman caught a touchdown pass against Nixa in the same corner of the end zone.
“It was a similar route. I ran a wheel route tonight. Last year against Nixa, I ran a sideline route,” Brockman said. “It was a great ball. Cannon put it on the money. It was perfect.”
“Owen has got good speed. We’ve always known that,” coach Chad Depee said. “He stretched the field and Cannon put a beauty of a pass on him. It was a good pitch and catch.”
Brockman felt all along he would be able to get open on the play.
“I ran to the outside of (the defender) and we were even when the ball was in the air. But then I ran right past him,” Brockman said. “I had two yards of separation on him by the time the ball got to me. I was confident in my catching ability and speed and that I could run right past him.”
A standout sprinter in track, Brockman was as disappointed as anyone that the spring sports season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“I was training hard for track and it hurts not to be able to send times to colleges from my junior year,” he said. “I found a meet over the summer in Russellville and ran there. There were weekend indoor meets in the winter on Sundays last year. I was able to squeeze a few of those in during basketball season.
“I’m focused on football now,” he added.
“He takes track very seriously and takes basketball very seriously,” Depee said. “We’re glad he’s out here on the football field, too.”
Brockman is content with his new jersey number, after wearing 25 during his first year playing football in high school a year ago.
“Since I wasn’t going to play and I joined late, (25) was taken already,” he said. “I had the option to go talk to the kid who has 25 to see if he wanted it. Then, I saw 14 was available.I decided to go to 14 because it’s a more traditional number for a receiver and I wear 4 in basketball, so they’re sort of similar.”
Ozark’s second-half comeback began with Cox breaking free for a 46-yard touchdown run on the Tigers’ opening possession of the half.
Depee couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the half.
“That was a big deal to get momentum going our way,” Depee said. “We talked at halftime that it was our time to take the game. It was time to go in and get some points. We gave our defense some breathing room and confidence.”
Cox’s touchdown run and touchdown pass showcased his big-play abilities as a quarterback with speed and elusiveness who can throw a deep ball.
“That’s a big component of what we do,” Depee said. “Anytime you get him out in the open, he’ll show you what he can do. If we get an opportunity to go stretch (the field), it’s a big deal to complete those. You don’t want to waste them because you only get a handful of those during a game.”
Ozark forced three Branson turnovers in the second half, with the Pirates losing two fumbles and throwing an interception.
Cornerback Jace Easley turned in a pick-six by stepping in front of a Branson receiver and running untouched into the end zone.
“They were running that route over and over,” Easley said. “It was a hitch-pass and I read it.”
A backup quarterback, Easley feels his experience as a quarterback aids him in defending the pass.
“That helps because I can put myself in the quarterback’s shoes and think of what I may do in his situation,” Easley said.
“He trusted his instincts and went and did it,” Depee said. “Those are good to see. Any help you can get by scoring on defense or by giving us an extra possession is a big deal in this conference. A defensive touchdown is a big swing.
“You always have the goal to have a positive turnover ratio,” he added. “That could be a determining factor, as it was tonight."
