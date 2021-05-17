Owen Brockman’s one and only season running the 100 for Ozark reached a pinnacle Saturday, to this point, anyway, as he finished first in Class 5 District 6 action.
Brockman stormed back from a slow start and surged ahead at the end to post an 11.48. He edged Nixa’s Austin McCracken, who ran an 11.55 to place runner-up.
“He beat me out of the blocks, so the first 20 (meters) I fell a little behind,” Brockman said. “I knew I had to get back up and run my race. I was confident. I know the back end of the 100 is my strong part. Running 200s and 400s (in practices) really has helped my finish in the 100.”
Brockman is a senior bound for Oklahoma Baptist and McCracken is a sophomore. But for both this was their first time running the 100 under the pressure of Districts.
“My sophomore year, I wasn't even in the 100. I ran the 200 and three sprint relays,” Brockman said. “I knew I was going to be in it my junior year, before we lost the season. I knew I was going to get my shot to run the 100 come my senior year. To come out and win a District championship this year feels great.”
Brockman and McCracken have run alongside each other at most meets, with the results varying. Brockman also edged McCracken at the COC Meet a week earlier, with Brockman running an 11.75 and McCracken an 11.78.
“We've been competing all year and our times have always been right next to each other,” Brockman said. “It's been fun.”
The 100 was one of the events early on at Districts that were held as rain fell, obviously making for less than ideal condition.
“It felt a little slippery at the start,” Brockman said. “That might have been why I got out slow. Overall, though, after I started I don't think it affected me.
“I heard some people giving their hand-times,” he added. “But I didn't even listen to them because I don't care about my time today, I just wanted to finish first.”
