If Clever fans want to know the difference between a shooter and a scorer, coach Luke Brosius hopes by season’s end he can point to guard Bryce Gelle as a prime example.
Brosius is counting on Gelle’s ability to dribble, drive and score as a senior to be among the keys for the Jays this season. Clever hosts Springfield Central tonight in an opening-round game of the Clever Tournament.
“Bryce has always been a good shooter. This year, we feel he's expanded into a scorer, as well,” Brosius said. “He's getting to the basket better and finishing around the rim. He's got a mid-range jumper, as well. We feel Bryce has the capability of putting up 18-20 points any night.”
Gelle and fellow guards Jake Twigg and Grant Pellham give Clever a solid threesome returning from last season.
We're excited about what we've got back, especially our guards,” Brosius said.
Per usual Twigg will make things go for the Jays.
“Most nights Jake is going to be the fastest kid on the court,” Brosius said. “He does a lot of great things for us as far as breaking down defenses, finding open guys and getting to the basket himself. He's got a great basketball IQ and because of that, we feel confident in every game we will play.”
Brosius likes Pellham’s penchant or getting offensive rebounds and putbacks.
“Grant came on last year as a sophomore and had a knack for going and getting the ball,” Brosius said. “He can really go rebound. He doesn't need a lot of set plays designed for him to have the opportunity to score. On any given night he can get four or five offensive rebounds and six to points off of that. Also, he can get our and run and finds the open space in the defense to get some good looks.”
Clever’s regulars will also include Jake Tennis, Justin Allman, Cole Langley and Kadeon Broome.
“Kadeon finishes around the basket well,” Brosius said. “Everyone loves the energy he brings.”
Allman and Langley are former hoopsters who are making a comeback to the hardwood. Allman sat out last season, while Langley hasn’t played in three years.
“Justin has brought a toughness to our team that we needed,” Brosius said. “He's going to really guard for us. We're excited about him.
“We're excited to have Cole,” he added. “When he went out for football, I was thinking, 'Well maybe if he has some success there, he'll have that itch for basketball.’ Coming into high school, we felt he was a kid with a great basketball IQ. He's so smart.. He picks up on things quickly. Also, he takes care of the ball. We feel he is going to give us valuable minutes rebounding and defending 'bigs.' If Tennis gets in foul trouble, he can give us extended minutes.”
The Jays lost Josh Reeves. he transferred to Golden City to play for his older brother, Michael.
Clever’s schedule has additions in Ava, Seneca and Billings. The Jays and Wildcats will play Dec. 18 for the first time since Clever left the SWCL three years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.