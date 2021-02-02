Megan Brown had done more crying than practicing and playing over the past week leading up to Sparta’s SWCL showdown with Blue Eye on Monday.
A strained Achilles tendon in her left foot had forced Brown to make early exits in wins against Crane and Clever last week. The sophomore forward spent the second half of the Clever game with her foot propped up on a chair and had tears flowing as she and teammate Natalie Wilks shared a hug.
Brown had a doctor’s appointment Friday and was given instructions on stretches she could do to speed up the healing and improve mobility.
“She had big ‘ol tears in her eyes while she was doing some of those stretches,” coach Josh Loveland said. “That’s the kind of competitor Meg and all these girls are.”
Brown’s competitive spirit allowed her to make a triumphant return and lead Sparta to a long-awaited 55-53 victory over Blue Eye in what was likely the SWCL championship game. The Lady Trojans halted their losing streak against the Lady Bulldogs that dated back to the 2011-12 season at 12 games.
Brown was Sparta’s most consistent source for offense, as she netted 14 points in the Lady Trojans’ comeback from a 12-point, second-quarter deficit.
“I was thinking about this game all day in school,” Brown said. “We wanted to get them back for everything that has happened previously and I wanted to come back and help us win. Other than Districts, this is probably our biggest game of the season. We’ve been looking forward to to it since the beginning of the season, even back to last season when they beat us.”
Since straining her Achilles two weeks ago at the Rogersville Tournament, where she totaled 54 points in three games and scored a career-high 26 points against Licking, Brown’s game time and practice time were limited.
“She just did shooting drills and kept the ball in her hands during practices,” Loveland said. “I told her to keep doing those stretches, stay positive, and do everything the doctor said. She was a big question mark tonight. It was kind of grim. We didn’t know how she was going to respond. She gutted it out and had an outstanding game.”
“I tweaked it more when we played Crane and in the Clever game, I tumbled and came out,” Brown said. “I thought I was good and went back in and jumped. After that, there was no going back into the game. I had to rest up and be prepared to play this game.”
Brown described the pain as relentless.
“It’s from my heel all the way up to my calf,” she said. “It’s constant pressure on both sides (of the leg) shooting up and it never goes away. I took Ibuprofen, iced it and the stretches I did really helped. It feels like it’s back to normal.”
This Blue Eye-Sparta matchup saw the teams do a role reversal from their first meeting this season. At the Sparta Tournament last month, the Lady Bulldogs rallied from a 10-point first quarter deficit to win. This time around, the Lady Trojans came back from being down by 12 points in the second quarter.
“I think we definitely came out nervous,” guard Laney Humble said. “Then, the momentum (switched) and our crowd got into it. That got us more motivated and into the game."
Sparta (16-4 overall and 3-0 in the SWCL) cut the Blue Eye lead to six by halftime and outscored the Lady Bulldogs (15-5 and 2-1) 12-4 in the third quarter.
“We talk all the time about games against good teams, there are highs and lows,” Loveland said. “You can’t get too excited when you’re on a high and you can’t get too nervous or uptight when you’re on a low. You have to stay level-headed.
“At halftime, I told the girls, ‘We’ve got 16 minutes and our pressure on defense has to be better and we’ve got to continue to rebound,’” he added. “We held them to four points in the third quarter and I thought we rebounded well the entire game.”
Brown’s production around the basket was complemented by the perimeter shooting of Humble, Brooklyn Roller, Aysha Fulton and Brynn Holt. Humble had a trio of 3-pointers, Roller two and and Fulton and Holt one as Sparta totaled seven treys.
Humble scored 12 points, Holt had 10 and Roller nine.
Sparta made just enough free throws, 12-of-21, to keep its lead down the stretch.
In the final seconds, Humble stole a Blue Eye in-bounds pass to clinch the outcome.
“This is a big win. We’ve wanted Blue Eye for a long time and so did coach Loveland,” Humble said. “It feels amazing. All we wanted was to beat Blue Eye and get to the top of the conference.”
Sparta will return to action Thursday at Billings, with Humble needing 29 points to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
Sparta 55, Blue Eye 53
BLUE EYE (53) — A. Arnold 4 0-0 9, R. Arnold 6 0-0 16, Fairchild 3 1-3 9, Warren 3 0-4 6, Johnson 2 1-2 5, George 2 4-5 8. Totals 20 6-10 53.
SPARTA (55) — Humble 3 3-5 12, A. Roller 1 0-0 2, B. Roller 2 3-4 9, Fulton 1 0-1 3, Wilks 1 3-5 5, Holt 3 3-4 10, Brown 7 0-2 14. Totals 18 12-21 55.
Blue Eye 13 20 4 16 - 53
Sparta 8 19 12 16 - 55
3-point goals - R. Arnold 4, Humble 3, B. Roller 2, Fairchild 2, Holt, Fulton, A. Arnold.
