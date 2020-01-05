Ozark Middle School sixth grade KITES students Michael Pullam and Dennis Nelson

MICHAEL PULLAM AND DENNIS NELSON, sixth grade students in the KITES program at Ozark Middle School, were first place regional winners in the fall 2019 season of the Stock Market Game.

 Submitted photo

Ozark Middle School sixth grade KITES students Michael Pullam and Dennis Nelson are the first place regional winners of the fall season middle school division of the Stock Market Game. 

The Stock Market Game is a virtual investment simulation offered by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association and sponsored regionally by the University of Missouri.

Pullam and Nelson chose a diversified portfolio and watched it grow throughout the simulation, out-earning their competitors and taking first place for their financial moves.

KITES, Kids in Talented Education Studies, is a program for gifted students which typically meets weekly. During summer school, Ozark’s KITES students meet daily as a class in one building. Students learn about job skills, career paths, critical thinking and cooperative learning by completing an array of challenges.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.