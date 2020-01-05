Ozark Middle School sixth grade KITES students Michael Pullam and Dennis Nelson are the first place regional winners of the fall season middle school division of the Stock Market Game.
The Stock Market Game is a virtual investment simulation offered by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association and sponsored regionally by the University of Missouri.
Pullam and Nelson chose a diversified portfolio and watched it grow throughout the simulation, out-earning their competitors and taking first place for their financial moves.
KITES, Kids in Talented Education Studies, is a program for gifted students which typically meets weekly. During summer school, Ozark’s KITES students meet daily as a class in one building. Students learn about job skills, career paths, critical thinking and cooperative learning by completing an array of challenges.
