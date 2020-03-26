Economic development officials in Christian County are asking everyone to pitch in and share information.
Face-to-face networking and large events are temporarily illegal in Ozark, Nixa, Clever and surrounding communities, but that doesn’t mean business leaders aren’t working together in response to the COVID-19 virus pandemic’s impact on the Christian County economy.
On March 26, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 356 positive COVID-19 tests for the entire state, up from 24 the previous Thursday. People in Christian County, which had two confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 26, are still purchasing goods and services.
Supermarket shelves sat bare, a museum of emptiness where toilet paper used to be. Small business owners, like James Haik at the Ozark ACE Hardware store, prepared to turn their clerks into parking lot runners or even delivery drivers. Restaurant owners modified menus and reassigned employee duties as needed to do all of their business by carry-out or delivery.
Other businesses are closing their doors, either absorbing a hit or planning for more dire moves ahead.
Nixa Chamber of Commerce President Chris Russell confirmed that just about any business is impacted in some way by the coronavirus pandemic, whether its directly due to stay-at-home orders, crowd restrictions of 10 or fewer people, or indirectly through a sense of discomfort or unease amongst customers.
“The lessons that we learn in these next four to six weeks, or however long that we end up getting stuck with this, is that businesses are going to have to reinvent how they are doing business,” Russell said.
“Operation Forward,” is a Nixa Chamber of Commerce response plan that plays off the abbreviation DNA, development, networking and awareness.
On an applied level, that means members of the Nixa Chamber of Commerce will be accessing some online events like video interviews with successful entrepreneurs, online question and answer sessions, online brainstorming and other interactive activities. Special activities are planned for business owners who may not be technology savvy.
“The other thing we’re going to be doing is holding online classes showcasing the available tools to help their businesses to succeed online. I hear it a lot, ‘Hey, I’m not very tech savvy. I don’t know how to do these things.’ Well, we’re going to be bringing you some classes in the near future,” Russell said.
Savvy enough to survive
Economic development groups have turned to social media platforms like never before, touting their efforts and rounding up chamber or commerce members or simply like-minded business owners in digital groups.
Show Me Christian County, an economic development conglomerate of Ozark, Nixa and the surrounding areas, created a Facebook group called, “Christian County, MO: Who’s Open,” a landing spot where anyone doing business can tell potential customers about how their product delivery or services have been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the same time, the Ozark Chamber of Commerce and the Nixa Chamber of Commerce are limiting their own office hours and staff assignments to protect against the potential spread of COVID-19. The Clever and Sparta chambers of commerce have also turned up their digital efforts, sharing updates with members about which businesses are still open.
Dianne Davis is the owner/operator of Dianne Davis Consulting, LLC, a company that consults with businesses about marketing. Davis said that a business’ approach to marketing amidst shifts and adjustments tied to the pandemic will depend on how much engaged marketing they were doing with customers before the statewide declaration of emergency. If they already have a database of customers and are emailing and/or texting them, Davis advises that such communication should increase.
“If they have a system where they’ve been reaching out to customers already, then they need to increase those efforts. If they haven’t done anything like that, then it’s going to be hard to say, ‘Oh, wow, I’ve got a very small Facebook presence, I’ve got a very small Instagram presence. What can I do?” Davis explained.
The answer when it comes to marketing, Davis said, is “a lot.”
“There is still a lot of the traditional media that is still available and open. You can buy ads inexpensively in Christian County,” Davis said.
A mixture of print, broadcast, billboard and direct mail advertising is available to would-be advertisers, Davis said, and it will be important as companies attempt to recover from unexpected losses in revenue.
“Whatever efforts they are doing, they need to increase them,” Davis said. “Even something as basic as a giant, ‘We’re open” sign or a sidewalk sign can be the difference in people paying attention to them.”
Davis said its important for everyone not to underestimate the potential impact of COVID-19 on the average family income, even if someone in the household works at an essential job that isn’t going away.
“The folks that pick up trash—those folks are not losing their job, but they probably have a spouse that maybe had their hours cut in half because of this situation,” Davis said.
Explore available resources
If your Christian County business is being impacted by COVID-19, Show Me Christian County asks you to fill out a form, and let the economic development organization know how it may be able to help you. More information is available at https://showmeccmo.com/covid-19-business-resources/.
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is urging consumers across the state to continue patronizing their local businesses using safe practices that help prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Missouri Chamber has begun a new awareness campaign aimed at encouraging consumers to safely support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Missouri Chamber has set up a website, http://mochamber.com/buymo, with tips for consumers who want to help support local businesses.
The Missouri Chamber is also encouraging local businesses to fill out a form on the site which will be used in a statewide social media campaign to help drive safe commerce to businesses across the state.
“It’s clear that the coronavirus pandemic is causing substantial harm to businesses across the state as necessary social distancing efforts keep customers away from local establishments. What the Missouri Chamber is doing is encouraging customers to find ways to continue to support these businesses during this difficult time,” said Daniel P. Mehan, Missouri Chamber president.
