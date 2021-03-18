Former Ozark alderman Eddie Campbell is back on ballots after spending some time outside of city government.
Campbell makes a run for office with 40-plus years of experience in industrial and commercial construction management, with several years dedicated to work on civil infrastructure projects. Campbell previously served as an alderman from 2010 to 2017.
Campbell is unopposed is his run to represent Ward 3, the northernmost of Ozark’s three wards. The seat is currently held by Alderman Jim Stewart, who was appointed to finish out an unexpired term created by the resignation of Jason Shaffer.
HN: What action, if any, should the Ozark Board of Aldermen take in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic or in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19?
EC: I do not feel a government mandate is the correct response. Any business that chooses to require their patrons to mask should have the ability to make that choice; no one will force a customer to enter a business against their will. Any person who has any underlying condition is strongly encouraged to take proper precautions to protect themselves. Social distancing, where practical, and good hygiene are always a good idea.
I am a believer in herd Immunity to a fairly large extent. There is not one magic answer that solves everything. And then there's the effect on our mental health. The vaccination process is happening, albeit a lot slower than I expected. I don't know that there's anything the city can do to help that, but I'm certainly more than open to explore any ideas.
HN: What is your opinion about the level of accessibility that the Ozark municipal government has with the general public?
EC: I believe the current level of accessibility is better than it has ever been, and will continue to improve. I attribute a large portion of this to the media, whether it be printed, televised, or online media venues; and virtually everyone carries a device with a camera and recorder.
There are a multitude of avenues for anyone to blast their opinion around the world; this in itself puts a government entity on notice that they are subject to continuous scrutiny. On a more local note, I have to express kudos to Public Information Officer Samantha Payne. Anyone wanting access to me, Eddie Campbell, can feel free to call, text, or email me. My phone is (417) 812-1303, and my email is supt.72@gmail.com.
HN: In terms of planning, zoning and development, is Ozark doing too much regulating, not enough regulating, or a fair amount? Why or why not?
EC: I support smart planning, zoning, and development. I feel Ozark has a decent pulse on the process (and believe me, it can be a frustrating process, especially for the developer, as well as the neighboring public); I have seen some mistakes made, and I'm pretty sure there will be more mistakes made in the future.
HN: What level of involvement should Ozark have in partnering with other governments, such as Nixa, Christian County and regional economic development groups? Why?
EC: We are obligated to be, among other things, good stewards of the taxpayer dollars. In theory, we should be involved in partnerships with these groups, but the partnership has to be mutually beneficial, or it doesn't work. We'll have to weigh the partnerships out as they come before us.
