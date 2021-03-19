R.J. Flores became an Ozark alderman in April 2020, and now runs for the chance to serve a full two-year term. Flores was appointed to fill a vacancy created by the resignation and relocation of former alderman John Torgerson in 2020.
Flores has served as a member of the Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission, Ozark Historic Preservation Commission, the Ozark Historic River District’s Economic Vitality Board. Professionally, he is a master electrician who works with developers, architects and builders, and played a key role in the early stages of the Ozark square revitalization effort in the early 2000s.
Flores is the president of Arcstar Electric Company, which employs more than 30 people in Missouri and Arkansas.
Flores runs unopposed, and answered a set of questions for the Headliner News as they were posed to each candidate running for office in Ozark in the April 2021 election cycle.
HN: What action, if any, should the Ozark Board of Aldermen take in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic or in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19?
RF: I am a firm believer in following the science. As elected officials, I believe our role is to provide the citizens of Ozark with the most up-to-date, science based data to ensure they have the necessary information to make decisions that best fit the needs of their families. With county-wide vaccinations up and COVID-19 cases declining, I do not believe the board needs to take any significant action at this time.
HN: What is your opinion about the level of accessibility that the Ozark municipal government has with the general public?
RF: It is the duty and responsibility of every municipality to effectively communicate with its citizens, to give full access when the need arises. The administration has taken giant strides in recent years to do just that.
When it comes to informing the citizens of Ozark, there is now a professional newsletter that is distributed each month, informing the public of city activities, infrastructure updates, current and future developments, along with schedules and updates with the Ozark Parks and Recreation Department. The city administration believes, as I believe, in a full and unrestricted open door policy, with citizen availability to all departments within city government.
Today, citizens can follow all public meetings in person, or on such digital platforms as Zoom and YouTube. During these public hearings, they are encouraged to ask questions, pose comments and raise concerns that may affect their lifestyles, their families or their neighbors.
HN: In terms of planning, zoning and development, is Ozark doing too much regulating, not
enough regulating, or a fair amount? Why or why not?
RF: In order for the city to be competitive, to bring in new development and commercial opportunities, proper planning is critical. With respect to regulations, many of these can be cumbersome, and outdated. My roll as a planning and zoning commissioner, and now alderman, is to constantly review the regulations to ensure they continue to be relevant, and necessary. I have spent a great deal of time working with staff to update codes and regulations that will better reflect the current needs of Ozark. Safety is paramount when considering updating codes and regulations, but too much regulation can slow progress, and deter growth.
HN: What level of involvement should Ozark have in partnering with other governments, such as Nixa, Christian County and regional economic development groups? Why?
RF: The term “regionalism,” or areawide planning, has become the norm for many municipalities across the nation. Local leaders have come to realize that collaborating, not fighting with their neighbors is the only way to be competitive in a rapidly changing environment.
In order for smaller towns to compete, to attract new business, and retain the business currently located within its borders, it is crucial to pool all available resources, and develop a workable master plan in an effort to strengthen its place in the market and its regional relationships. With the recent migration of people from urban areas, it is more important than ever to continue the partnership with Show Me Christian County. This collaboration of regional partners, coupled with the expert leadership of its management team, will provide us with a clear path to becoming economically competitive, to achieve a goal of full employment and to strengthen the economic vitality in our region.
I want to thank the citizens of Ozark for the privilege of serving, and I am grateful to each of you for giving me your trust. I am committed to working each and every day to ensure the rights and privileges of every person living in our wonderful community is at the forefront of every action I take.
