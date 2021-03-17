Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner decided against running for reelection to the city’s top office in 2021. That doesn’t mean he’s stepping out of public service. Gardner is running in a single-person race to be an alderman in the city’s second ward, which consists of the central portion of Ozark.
Gardner, a realtor by trade, served three terms as mayor, and five terms as an alderman before that.
“I am running for Alderman Ward 2 because I still want to be involved in city government, but think it is time for new mayoral leadership,” Gardner said.
Though he is unopposed, Gardner answered a set of questions for the Headliner News as they were posed to each candidate running for office in Ozark in the April 2021 election cycle.
HN: What action, if any, should the Ozark Board of Aldermen take in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic or in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19?
RG: The current emergency order, which gives the mayor the power to extend or terminate the masking mandate under certain conditions, is in effect until April 30. This will give the new board of aldermen and mayor about 11 days to determine their policy going forward, after their swearing in on April 19. As an unopposed candidate for Ward 2 alderman, I plan on being part of that decision.
HN: What is your opinion about the level of accessibility that the Ozark municipal government has with the general public?
RG: The elected officials of Ozark are readily accessible to the general public via phone and email. As far as in-person contact goes, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted in-person meetings at City Hall, so that level of contact has been sadly missing.
You might check with the current mayoral candidates, but I think their position is to go back to in-person meetings ASAP. The problem with that, of course, is very limited space to do that at City Hall with the current social distancing requirements. If done at The OC, that would require booking all three meeting rooms for the two and sometimes three monthly BOA meetings, and also for the monthly planning and zoning meeting. That kind of space requirement will severely impact The OC's meeting and rental schedule.
Having said that, the staff and elected officials recognize the value and convenience of Zoom meetings. However, city business needs to be conducted as openly as possible and that means "in person."
HN: In terms of planning, zoning and development, is Ozark doing too much regulating, not enough regulating, or a fair amount? Why or why not?
RG: The building and development regulation necessary for a rapidly growing city like Ozark is, and always will be, a topic for lively discussion. The applicants doing the development always want their projects to be processed and approved quickly, with the least amount of expense and with all their requests being approved as submitted.
The city, on the other hand, has adopted building codes and development guidelines for well managed and safe growth that must be adhered to so that problems are avoided in the future. What the city has to realize is that sometimes an applicant's project may have parts that "make sense" but don't meet codes and regulations. That is where we need procedures in place to recognize that situation and make the necessary adjustments.
HN: What level of involvement should Ozark have in partnering with other governments such as Nixa, Christian County and regional economic development groups? Why?
RG: The TIP Strategies study that Ozark, Nixa and Christian County funded in 2017 showed that the entire Christian County area would be best served by a single economic development organization and strategy. That is why the Christian County Business Development Corporation was formed with those three governmental organizations being the primary organizers and investors. That organization is now three years old and working quite well for a fledgling economic development corporation.
Since its original organization, we have adopted the name Show Me Christian County. SMCC is growing at a pace where the corporate and business investments will soon be greater than those of the organizing governments. That is the way it should be going forward.
