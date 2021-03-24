Four candidates compete for one position on the Nixa City Council representing District 2.
District 2 is the southeastern third of Nixa, which is everything to the south of North Street and east of U.S. Highway 160, including the historic Main Street area. Councilman Matt Barker opted not to run for reelection in effort to concentrate more time on his family and his teaching career.
Shawn Lucas, Corin Harskey, David Larsen and Sabrina Griffin have all filed to run to represent southeastern Nixa in District 2.
Unofficially, the April 2021 election represents the single highest volume of candidates that Nixa City Clerk Cindy Robbins can recall ever taking part in an election, and Robbins has worked for the city of Nixa since 1989.
According to Nixa's home rule charter, the winning candidate in each race will need to obtain a simple majority of the votes cast in order to win.
"The Council Member from each respective District receiving the greatest number of votes shall serve the longer term for that District. At each regular municipal election thereafter, Council Members shall be elected to fill the positions of those whose terms expire and shall serve full three (3) year terms," the charter reads, in part.
Candidates were given equally-prepared questions and parameters by which to answer those questions. Their responses appear below. Efforts on the part of the Headliner News to contact Harskey by deadline were not successful.
SHAWN LUCAS
HN: What action, if any, should the Nixa City Council take in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic or in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19?
SL: This is a tough question. Regardless of what the council does (and has done) in relation to COVID-19, there are people that will (and does) not agree with them. I believe that the council has and will continue to make decisions that they feel are best for our community.
HN: What is your opinion about the level of accessibility that the Nixa City Council has with the general public?
SL: In my opinion the City Council is very accessible to the general public. There are two monthly meetings that all are welcome to attend. Each member of the Council is on the City of Nixa's website that has their email address and phone number. Members of the Council live in our community and are actively involved.
HN: What level of involvement should Nixa have in partnering with other governments such as Ozark, Christian County and regional economic development groups? Why?
SL: I definitely agree that partnering with Ozark, Christian County, and regional economic development groups is a good thing. Nixa and Ozark are the largest cities in Christian County and both have different attributes. By working with economic development groups this would help identify the best development opportunities for each city that can have the biggest impact in our communities. Working together and focusing on the strengths of each city and the county, could make it a win for all.
DAVID LARSEN
HN: List any relevant qualifications or experiences you would like voters to know about.
DL: I’ve had three different businesses in Nixa; probably the most well-known was Sutter Manufacturing. We manufactured pro stock trailers. I was a silent partner, I was half owner of it. I owned a mobile home business and I did maintenance for English Village. I have an HVAC license and did quite a bit back in the early ‘80s, installing air conditioners and stuff around Nixa.
One of the other businesses I was involved with was Modern Neon in Nixa. I worked for them for 12 years. I was over all of the manufacturing, distribution, requisition, there were only two people above me in the company, and I did most of the day-to-day in terms of getting the crews in and out.
I’ve helped city at different times, I’ve worked with them through Sucker Days for several years, as far as donations and different things there. I went through the citizens police academy three years ago, and I volunteer with them quite often. I help some of the churches around here, one of them is a neighbor. I’ve helped to remodel a church, and I usually pull a trailer for the parades for them.
We were involved with the Nixa Chamber of Commerce for several years. If something comes up, or somebody lets me know something is going on. If I can help, I usually do.
HN: What action, if any, should the Nixa City Council take in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic or in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19?
DL: I’ve been at the last six or seven city council meetings in a row. I know the two guys there, they’ve been at every one of them and complained about the same thing, usually. I think Nixa has kind of got their hands tied. I think they’ve got to go with the CDC, go along with their guidelines and what the state is suggesting or wanting to mandate. I don’t think there are any of us who want to wear a mask, but if it keeps us from getting something or keeps us from giving something, I think we need to go along with it for a little while longer—progress a little as we go along, maybe, as this looks like it’s kind of calming down. Maybe we can relax some of it, but we’ve still got to go by what the state and the county recommends.
HN: What is your opinion about the level of accessibility that the Nixa City Council has with the general public?
DL: To me, I think it’s pretty good. I’ve never had issues about getting ahold of somebody I’m wanting to talk to. You can go to the meetings, just sign up a little ahead and then you can go before the council and talk about whatever you want to, from everything I’ve seen, as long as you do it in a civil tone.
I think it’s really good, myself, from everything I’ve seen. If you want to get ahold of them, you can. I think that’s kind of a two-way street, as long as you’re civil, they’ll at least get it voiced for you or see if there is some other committee or department in the city that can take care of the problem.
HN: Is there an area of city government that you hope to develop advanced knowledge of in the future? If yes, describe.
DL: From everything I’ve been involved with as far as the planning and zoning, I think they’re pretty fair on that. They pro and con it, and try to figure out what’s best for all involved. I plan on trying to get on the planning and zoning commission whether I get on the council or not. That’s more my cup of tea.
I’ve been involved with all forms of building. When we had a manufacturing company here, we enlarged twice and went through all of the deals there. I know they are pretty fair, especially on their building permits in telling you up front what you need to do to keep your building in code, where somebody doesn’t put a rickety house up in the middle of a fancy subdivision.
On the electrical side of it, they are looking to the future and trying to find ways to keep costs down instead of letting it run rampant. I know I’ve got clients in Springfield who are always complaining about their bills.
HN: What level of involvement should Nixa have in partnering with other governments such as Ozark, Christian County and regional economic development groups? Why?
DL: As far as Ozark and Christian County, speaking from the police department, the jail and stuff like that—I think it’s a really good idea to partner there instead of having territories. There may be times where Ozark is policing a wreck or something there and they don’t have anybody to lose, and Nixa has got an officer who is really close to where the problem is. I think that’s a really good thing for crossing county lines or district lines. Being able to take prisoners from Nixa and putting them in Christian County rather than having to build a big jail here for the city—that part of it, I’ve been more involved with than some of the other stuff.
The new shared sales tax for the internet—I think that’s good county-wide. That helps everybody.
Anything that’s going to improve the community and be cost-effective for the city and the residents, I would be all for that. Basically, whatever would help the community stay like it is and progress and grow.
SABRINA GRIFFIN
HN: List any relevant qualifications or experiences you would like voters to know about.
SG: I am Missouri born and raised. I grew up in the small town of Marston and graduated from New Madrid County Central High School. My husband, kids and I moved to Nixa in 2009 due to a work transfer within AECI. Since moving here, I have enjoyed being a part of our local church of First Baptist Nixa and serving there in many ways. I happily served as VBS director for two years, teacher for VBS for several years, have taught for one of our kids’ classes for four years and am a member of our worship team. I have subbed in the Nixa Public School system, and due to my kids’ high involvement within the district, I have been able to volunteer and work in many areas, whether it be their specific schools or sports activities. Although I am not a native of Nixa, I find it to be a strength, since we chose this city to be where we raised our family. Since I grew up in a small, diverse area, I am hoping that my background will help me to have a beneficial opinion to help to serve our city. I am running for city council this year in hope of another avenue to serve this community that I have grown to love.
HN: What action, if any, should the Nixa City Council take in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic or in effort to slow the spread?
SG: I believe that our city council made the right call when they voted “No” on the mask mandate. If I had been in their position, with the information they had, I would have voted the same way. At the time, I felt the mandate was applying too much pressure to our small businesses and to those who would have to regulate it. I commend our community for how well they have handled the mandate that later came into effect. Our schools worked tirelessly to stay open, our community stepped up for our small businesses, and we all have done our best to make it through an unprecedented time. I think that we did everything we could to help stop the spread, and am thankful that our local hospitals have been able to close the specialized COVID wards.
HN: What is your opinion about the level of accessibility that the Nixa City Council has with the general public?
SG: If I needed to reach out to my representing members, I know that the contact information is easy to find. Our city does a great job of displaying each individual member’s contact card at the City Hall and make sure that our city of Nixa website is current as well as user friendly.
I have had others tell me that they appreciate the availability of members who are continually present at city events such as chamber luncheons, NIXPO, parades and Sucker Days. Not only are they present and available, but when they can, they present the citizens with up-to-date information of our city, tax, and business/housing growth. When compared to surrounding areas, and those I have resided in, I feel that Nixa provides great transparency to our community.
HN: Is there an area of city government that you hope to develop advanced knowledge of in the future? If yes, describe.
SG: I know that Nixa used to hold the record for fastest growing town in Missouri, and here lately, it seems like we are trying to obtain that title again. I know my community is growing rapidly. Because of that, I would love to know more about the workings of planning and zoning. Somehow, even with all our population growth, we still have that small town feel. I would like to learn how the city is/will be able to attract businesses to our area that will positively impact our local economy.
HN: What level of involvement should Nixa have in partnering with other governments, such as Ozark, Christian County, and regional economic development groups? Why?
SG: I feel that we should be deeply involved in partnering with surrounding areas and Christian County as a whole. While we want to see Nixa serve as a model and leader to other communities, I feel it would benefit us to find a way to respectfully work together. In doing so, we would be able to share what is working in each community and know what has been found to be unsuccessful. In knowing this, our community would be better educated on where our tax dollars would serve us best.
Each city would be able to be a model each other, while still creating ways that give Nixa the unique, small town feel and allow us to continue to thrive in our own creative advances in entrepreneurship. I believe that our city is already in the position of innovative leadership, partnering well with our surrounding communities, and with that we can encourage partnering effectively.
