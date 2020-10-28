Four candidates for governor, including the incumbent and his top challenger, met in a debate in Columbia organized by the Missouri Press Association on Oct. 9.
While the four candidates discussed an array of topics, most of the discussions related back to Missouri’s recovery from the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic in one way or another.
Mike Parson
Republican
"We took a balanced approach from Day 1. We've actually reached out to Washington University, to MU, to the Missouri Hospital Association, the experts in Missouri and put a plan together: the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan, with PPE, with testing. And we went from 2,000 tests a week to over 125,000 today. In a couple of weeks, we'll have testing in every school in the state of Missouri," Parson said.
Parson continued to tout the four pillars approach that Missouri has taken in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. The four pillars are based on expanded testing capacity, expanded reserves of personal protective equipment (PPE), monitored and potential expansion of hospitals and health care systems and the use of public health data to predict potential outbreaks.
"The data that we've got from 10 of the most expert infectious disease doctors in Missouri has helped us guide our state. In April, our death rate was at 8 percent--close to 8 percent--today, it is at 0.7. And we are on the right track on this date, but we have to do a combination of fighting the virus, fighting our economy and getting our kids back in school," Parson said.
Unemployment in Missouri exceeded the totals from the Great Recession of 2008. Parson said that Missouri still avoided the economic catastrophe that many experts first predicted in March.
"We are 12th in the United States of America in getting people back to work. At the peak of this, 365,000 people that lost their jobs. Over 200,000 of those people have went back to work. We left our businesses open, we got our economy going back. As of last month, consumer spending was up 6.3 percent. When all the experts said our state would be at 16-point unemployment this time of year. As I stand here right now, (unemployment in Missouri) is at 7 [percent]."
Nicole Galloway
Democrat
"The most important thing the next governor will have to do is contain the spread of the virus and rebuild Missouri's economy. The question is, 'Will we rebuild in a way that helps working folks get back or their feet, or will we continue to ignore science, distract and rebuild only for well-connected special interests?'" Galloway said.
Galloway, the sitting state auditor, argues that Missouri needs to rethink and reboot the state government’s response to COVID-19, starting with the public health elements.
"We need a complete reset on our coronavirus strategy," Galloway said. "I have outlined a plan based on data, on containment, on mitigation, on masks--science-backed, data-proven ways to get this virus under control and prevent community spread so we can get our lives back, we can open our schools again and we can rebuild our economy."
2,400 Missourians have died of COVID-19 since March. Galloway criticized Parson for his office’s handling of money given to Missouri by Congress through the federal CARES Act of 2020.
"Our state and local budgets are hurting because of the economic impacts of COVID, so the first thing to do is contain the spread of the virus so we can get our economy going again. We have seen an increase in jobless claims, even this week, and so we're continuing to slide backwards," Galloway said. "We also have hundreds of millions of dollars of CARES Act money that is just stuck at the state. As governor, I would be much more engaged in deploying these resources to help our local communities, to help small businesses, to help those that have lost their jobs through no fault of their own."
Rik Combs
Libertarian
"Our campaign is pretty simple. It's based on limited government, smaller government, more efficient government, free enterprise always and to protect private property," Combs said.
Combs opposed Parson’s “Stay Home Missouri Order,” which ran from April 6-May 3.
"I would not have agreed to a stay-at-home order, and the reason is I like the Swedish model where the Swedes implored people to do all the proper safety procedures, but they didn't close anything down. And I think it's not the government's position and I don't think the government has the authority to make people stay home. I don't think it's the government's place to have people deemed essential or nonessential."
Combs said that if elected, he would take a similar approach to economic recovery from COVID-19.
"I'm a big proponent of the free enterprise system. I think there is an over-reliance on government and an over-reliance on government to answer all the big questions and to control and run our lives. I think the free enterprise system needs to be unleashed. We need fewer regulations, fewer rules, and we need to get the government out of health care and other aspects of the economy as much as possible," Combs said.
Combs said he believes Missourians should be allowed to make their own choices when it comes to health safety measures.
"I have trust and faith in Missouri businesses and I have trust and faith in the Missouri people," Combs said.
Jerome Bauer
Green
"My time spent without health care almost cost me my life three times in the last decade, before I got disability, Medicare and the Missouri Blind Pension with Medicaid," Bauer said. "I received one of those adverse action notices two years ago, along with 100,000 Missouri children who got kicked off Medicaid. I managed to get it straightened out at the last possible minute, but not everybody is so lucky. Health care is a human right."
Bauer supports the reviving of New Deal works projects such as the Civilian Conservation Corps.
Bauer holds a PhD in Sanskrit Religious Literature, and drew from his education in suggesting how the people of Missouri would best respond to rules and regulations related to COVID-19 spread prevention.
"We can't enforce a law if people don't voluntarily follow it. The motto of my doctoral alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania is, 'Leges sine moribus vanae,' laws without morals are useless. People have to want to obey the law, and there should be a legal sanction if people don't obey just so there is some recourse, but people have to want to do it and we all have to set a good example for each other."
Bauer said he favors the concept of universal basic income in exchange for universal basic service.
"I would have a universal basic income for all, and also, we can do much better than Medicaid expansion. We really need Medicare for all, we need a single payer system. How are we going to pay for that? Well, the Missouri Green Party economics platform, which we passed four years ago, recommends a Wall Street robo-transaction tax," Bauer said. "I'm not a computer scientist, but this is an idea that's been floated around for quite a while."
