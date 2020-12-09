Following Chadwick coach Shawn Guerin’s lead that his players don’t look at boxscores, the Cardinals chart their progress by their defense.
“We have a team competition in which we say, ‘I can play defense better than you can,’” guard Calvin Rains said. “Me and Garrett (Guerin) have a competition each game in which we see who plays better defense throughout the game. I’m up on him right now.”
Chadwick kept the upper hand on Sparta by downing the Trojans 55-43 Tuesday. The Cardinals have won five of six and three in a row in the teams’ matchups over the last four seasons.
Chadwick (5-0) broke away after the teams were tied at 28-all.
“We’re a defensive-minded basketball team and we know we’re going to get where we want to get if we do things right defensively," Guerin said. "In the first half, our defense wasn’t where it was supposed to be. Our rotations were slow. We gambled when we shouldn’t have gambled. But we tightened things up defensively in the second half.
“If we do a better job on offense, we probably win by more than we did. We had easy buckets. We just couldn’t capitalize,” he added. “On paper, we feel we’re quite a bit better than (Sparta). But when we come into this place and knowing the rivalry, we knew it would be close.”
Chadwick’s press produced repeated deflections and steals.
“They are a program that hangs their hat on effort and doing the dirty work for 32 minutes and they did that,” Sparta coach Deric Link said. “Anytime they were stagnant offensively, they made one or two steals and were able to get on a run again. When you’re preparing against Chadwick, you have to prepare for taking care of the basketball for 32 minutes. If you don’t, you’re not going to like the results.”
As pleased as the Cardinals were with their defense down the stretch, they weren’t thrilled with their offense.
“My offensive game is coming along. But tonight I had more turnovers than I’ve had in my whole high school career,” said Rains, who had 11 points. “If one of us is having a bad night, we do what we can and know the other four will pick up the slack.”
Paden Gilbert got off to a hot start, scoring 10 points in the first four minutes. He finished with 21 points, but felt his rhythm was disrupted by three first-half fouls.
“He didn’t shoot the ball tonight as well as he normally does and he still had 21 points,” Guerin said.
“I got into foul trouble and had to sit on the bench,” Gilbert said. “I’ve had better nights. I shot good around the rim tonight, but didn’t shoot my free throws well at all."
Chadwick forward Jarin Cunningham scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Sparta (1-3) received 14 points from sophomore forward Dexter Loveland. He and freshman center Jake Lafferty have the Trojans optimistic their front court play is on the rise.
“Dexter works tremendously hard on his game,” Link said. “He has a passion for it. When he wants to be a force and can be a force. I’m looking forward to watching him continue to grow the next couple of years.
“Jake is an energy-booster for us,” Link added. “He can do some things not many 15-year-olds can do. He’s so raw. I’m excited about the talent and potential he has. He loves the game and listens and is another kid who works.”
Chadwick 55, Sparta 43
CHADWICK (55) — Gardner 3 0-0 6, Cl. Rains 0 3-4 3, Ca. Rains 5 1-1 11, Gilbert 8 4-10 21, Cunningham 6 0-3 12, VanHouden 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 8-18 55.
SPARTA (43) — McGraw 3 1-3 9, Walker 3 0-0 8, Brown 1 0-0 3, W. Loveland 2 0-1 5, Lafferty 2 0-2 4, D. Loveland 5 4-4 14. Totals 16 5-10 43.
Chadwick 10 18 8 19 - 55
Sparta 11 11 9 12 - 43
3-point goals - McGraw 2, Walker 2, W. Loveland, Brown, Gilbert.
