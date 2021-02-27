The last time Garrett Gardner ventured from Chadwick, he wasn’t too fond of the surroundings. But the Cardinals shooting guard made himself right at home Friday.
Gardner got hot and stayed hot while netting four 3-point goals and scoring 22 points in Chadwick’s 104-35 beatdown of Bradleyville in the Class 1 District 4 championship game.
With the title tilt being at Ozark, Gardner gave the Tigers’ rims and shooting background a thumbs-up. He wasn’t able to give a flattering review of Golden City’s gym after playing there last week.
“When we played at Golden City, the rims there are so flimsy that everything you shot had to be a swish or it would bounce out,” Gardner said. “The rims here are perfect. I’ve been here to watch sporting events, but this is my first time playing in this gym. It’s nice, there’s not a lot of distractions.”
Gardner felt in a groove as soon as he started warming up. As good as that made him feel, he knew better than to count on that being a prelude of things to come.
“I try to get all the shots I can get in during warmups to get focused for the game,” Gardner said. “I was hitting most of my shots in warmups, so I knew I was going to be okay. But sometimes I’m on in warmups and then off in the game and sometimes I’m off in warmups and on in the game. Tonight, I was on for both.”
He had company among his Chadwick teammates, as one might assume with the Cardinals reaching triple digits.
Chadwick was 7-of-12 from 3-point land in the first half.
Defensively, the Cardinals’ full-court pressure forced 20 Bradleyville turnovers in the first half. That total was up to 37 when coach Shawn Guerin emptied his bench midway through the fourth quarter.
“We know their guards good because we’re all friends somewhat, even though the rivalry makes it hard to be friends,” Chadwick guard Clavin Rains said. “Their guards are decent, but young. So, we knew we would be able to press them really hard and they would make ‘young player’ mistakes.”
“We had heard they don’t like a lot of pressure and that’s what we do best,” Gardner said. “We put a lot of pressure on them and it wore and wore on them until they just broke.”
“Our goal was to get to their legs in the first quarter and I think we did that,” Guerin said. “By the start of the second quarter, you could tell they were getting a little gassed. We were just getting started in the second quarter.”
The blowout was such that Chadwick (24-3) finished with more field goals, 39, than Bradlevyille had points. Sports fans, that’s a rarity on the hardwood.
The Cardinals’ Paden Gilbert and Jaron VanHouden scored in bunches in the second half. Gilbert netted a game-high 24 points and VanHouden had 17.
VanHouden reached the 1,000-point milestone with his 17th point.
“I’ve had the opportunity to play with some great players throughout the years and I definitely think that’s what propelled me here,” VanHouden said. “I couldn’t have done it without the great teammates I’ve had get me the ball.”
“He’s been a consistent guy for us, averaging 11 points and 7.5 rebounds a game,” Guerin said. “He’s been a solid player for three years straight.”
With Chadwick and Bradleyville having their regular-season game cancelled due to weather, the Cardinals found themselves in the unusual position of rooting for the Eagles in the District’s semifinal round.
“Bradleyville came to our Homecoming game this year and was cheering against us. So, we wanted revenge,” Gardner said. “We were definitely hoping they would beat Niangua (in the semifinals). When we found out they won, we were jumping up and down and ready for this game. I’m glad they made it here.”
Bradleyville closed out its season with its volleyball coach, Reggie Roepke, taking over as the head basketball coach.
“I feel bad for them,” Rains said. “I know I would hate to lose my coach in the middle of a season. It sucks for them.”
That said, Rains added Chadwick’s District title was more special by beating Bradleyville.
“It makes it a million times better,” Rains said. “Every year we have played our worst game against Bradleyville. I’m glad we finally played good this year.”
The Cardinals celebrated with many fans in attendance. With Chadwick and Bradlevyille also meeting in the girls finals, fans from both sides made for a large crowd.
“Our gym would not have been able to hold this many people,” Gardner said. “Our cafeteria and lobby would have been full.”
“I’m proud of Chadwick basketball,” Guerin said. “We kind of swarmed the place tonight. It looked like we outnumbered them.”
Chadwick 104, Bradleyville 35
BRADLEYVILLE (35) — Thomas 1 0-0 2, Hunsaker 2 1-2 6, Curtis 0 2-2 2, Smith 3 2-2 8, Jennings 1 1-2 4, Blake 1 0-0 2, Day 2 1-4 5, Lehman 1 2-2 4, Ham 1 0-2 2. Totals 12 9-16 35.
CHADWICK (104) — Gardner 8 2-2 22, Calvin Rains 5 4-6 14, Gilbert 10 4-4 24, Cunningham 2 2-6 6, VanHouden 6 5-7 17, Guerin 3 0-0 7, Clayton Rains 3 2-2 10, Wiles 2 0-0 4. Totals 39 19-27 104.
Bradleyville 13 12 6 4 - 35
Chadwick 26 31 39 8 - 104
3-point goals - Gardner 4, Clayton Rains 2, Guerin, Hunsaker, Jennings.
