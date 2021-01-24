Conventional thinking by southwest Missouri hoops fans upon seeing or hearing of Chadwick’s rout of Reeds Spring on Saturday will be that the Cardinals’ reputed full-court press overwhelmed the Wolves.
Actually, Chadwick 67-21 victory in the final of the Spokane Tournament had more to do with what happened after Reeds Spring worked its way through the Cardinals’ press.
Once the Wolves got the ball past half-court, their world was seemingly much too small and chaotic Chadwick defenders were setting traps everywhere. The Cardinals caused 26 Wolves turnovers.
“There was nowhere for them to go,” Tournament MVP Paden Gilbert said. “You could tell they were frustrated.”
“In a full-court press, we’re good. But we had been a little soft in our half-court defense the last two games,” Chadwick coach Shawn Guerin said. “To see us do so much better in our half-court defense tonight made a big difference to me. I told (assistant coach Terry Mitchell) we’re guarding better in our half-court traps than we have been.”
“I thought we did a good job not taking any possessions off on defense,” post player Jaron VanHouden said. “Our defense translated into our offense.”
For the first time all week, Guerin started both VanHouden and fellow center Jarin Cunningham. They were on the floor together regularly throughout the contest and shined at both ends of the court.
VanHouden put up 10 of his 16 points in the first half and Cunningham added seven.
“We boxed out and finished on the boards, even thought it wasn’t the easiest,” VanHouden said. “They have some stout kids. But we kept working and eating away at them. I think eventually we saw them break in the third quarter. It was over then.
“We did a good job feeding off the atmosphere,” he added. “It’s pretty crowded here tonight. I don’t think we’ve had a crowd bigger than this.”
Cunningham said he and his cohorts wanted to make sure to back up their words after exchanging some good-natured banter with Wolves assistant coach John Giebler.
“He is a teacher for us at Vo-Tech,” Cunningham said. “We’ve been mouthing with each other since we figured out we might get to play each other this week. We were hoping we would play each other. We’ve been wanting to play them. We didn’t come to lose.”
Rebounding totals weren’t available afterward, but the Cardinals were confident they won the battle of the boards by a wide margin.
“I bet we outrebounded them (a) 20-1 (ratio),” guard Calvin Rains said in perhaps only a slight exaggeration. “Our ‘bigs’ were a huge presence. I’ve never seen these guys play better.”
“There were a few keys we talked about before the game and one of them was rebounding,” Guerin said. “My philosophy on rebounding is the same as defense — if you want the rebound, you will go get the ball. Our bigs proved tonight they wanted it. Cunningham did a fantastic job. He dominated the boards in the first half.”
Chadwick (15-1) wasted little time breaking the game open, thanks to a 28-0 run that made it 32-6.
“We shocked them,” Guerin said. “Midway through the first quarter, when we got rolling, we had them shell-shocked.”
What might have been if the Cardinals were shooting well from the perimeter? They were ahead 36-10 at halftime, despite 2-of-12 3-point shooting.
Reeds Spring (6-9) actually enjoyed a 13-7 run to pull within 20, 39-19, early in the third quarter. Incredibly, though, the Cardinals went on another 28-0 run for their biggest lead, 67-19.
The production of VanHouden and Cunningham allowed Garrett Gardner to have open looks. He hit four three-pointers while scoring a game-high 18 points. Rains scored 11 points and Gilbert 10.
Rains played in pain.
“In the second quarter, I hit knees with a guy,” Rains said. “It was bone on bone. I wish it would have been muscle because it hurt bad. It made it extremely hard for me to finish. It was killing me. But I had to play with it.”
The Cardinals were proud to play with the “third monkey on the ramp to Noah’s Ark” persona they strive for.
“We were attacking and rotating fast,” Gilbert said. “Looks like the third monkey worked hard tonight.”
“We dominated,” Rains said. “I’m sure this game will turn some heads. We’re ranked 10th in the state in Class 1 and I feel we should be higher.”
Gilbert was joined on the All-Tournament Team by Rains and Gardner. The Cardinals felt their entire starting five deserved the honor.
Others recognized for their efforts during the week were Reeds Spring’s Lance Hafar and Ty Cooper, Spokane’s J.D. Tate and Jaden McCoy, Ash Grove’s Brady Nicholson and Sammy Moreland and Blue Eye’s Isaiah Mitchell.
Chadwick 67, Reeds Spring 21
REEDS SPRING (21) — Cooper 2 0-0 6, Stebbins 0 0-2 0, Williams 0 0-2 0, Hirschi 0 4-4 4, Asbill 1 0-0 3, Hafar 1 2-2 4, Dardenne 1 0-0 2, Herzan 0 0-2 0, Wiest 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 6-12 21.
CHADWICK (67) — Guerin 1 0-0 3, Gardner 7 0-0 18, Cl. Rains 1 0-0 2, Ca. Rains 4 3-4 11, Gilbert 5 0-2 10, Cunningham 3 1-1 7, VanHouden 8 0-0 16. Totals 29 4-7 67.
Reeds Spring 6 4 9 2 - 21
Chadwick 19 17 17 14 - 67
3-point goals - Gardner 4, Cooper 2, Asbill, Guerin.
