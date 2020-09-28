Humble almost to a fault, Nixa's Maddy Meierer couldn’t help but notice recently she is posting numbers even she is proud of.
The sophomore pitcher has stood out despite a mostly underachieving season for the Lady Eagles (7-6). Meierer’s stat line entering this week read 83 strikeouts, 15 walks, a 1.57 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP over 76 innings. Opponents are batting .225 against the hard-throwing right-hander.
Having seen those numbers, Meierer acknowledged she’s pitching very well. But she still needed some confirmation.
“I asked my mom the other day, ‘Do you think I’m getting lucky, or do you think I’ve gotten better?’” Meierer said. “She said, ‘You definitely have gotten better since last year.’”
Meieier’s freshman season saw her go 10-9 with a 3.90 ERA in 115 innings.
One of the biggest reasons for Meierer’s improvement is the development of her deadly changeup. She can consistently throw it for a strike or have it drop from the strike zone as it reaches home plate.
“I think it’s my best pitch,” Meierer said. “I’m throwing it more this year. I like to throw it at least three times every inning.”
One could argue she should throw the changeup two or three times to every batter. As catcher Emma Vincent points out, Meierer doesn’t show any tendencies that give the batter a hint the changeup is coming.
“I’ve seen a few girls hit it. But you can’t tell when she’s throwing it,” Vincent said. “Her body speed and arm speed are the same, but then when the ball comes out of her hand, it’s a lot slower. It’s unhittable.”
Meierer gave a good account of herself in Nixa’s 2-0 loss last week against defending COC champion and current COC leader Webb City. She gave the Lady Eagles a fighting chance against Lady Cardinals pitcher Haidyn Berry, last year’s COC Player of The Year who seems a virtual lock to win the award again this season.
Don’t look for Meierer to start her own campaign as a strong contender for a spot on the All-COC First-Team. She’ll brag on each of teammates before boasting of any of her own virtues.
By the way, she’s hitting .459 with a homer and 11 RBIs.
“I don’t like to be cocky,” Meierer said. “I feel like if you’re cocky it’s going to backfire on you.”
Vincent is always there to give Meierer a boost of confidence if she needs one.
“I definitely think she has inner confidence. But she doesn’t like to be cocky and is a very humble person,” Vincent said. “If I do see her getting down, I make sure to tell her, ‘Maddy, I believe in you and you’re better than every girl on that team, just go strike ‘em out and if they hit it, we have the defense to back you up.’”
The 5-foot-10 Meierer already has the strong, sleek build of a college athlete and coach Matt Walker is confident she will only get better in the years to come.
“Sophomore year, I’ll take her where she’s at now,” Walker said. “I’m looking forward to her owning the circle and saying, ‘You can’t hit me.’”
