It says everything about Ozark goalkeeper Trevor Carlton’s transition from jayvee to varsity that in only his third varsity match he was able to slow down the action on the field in his mind.
A pair of Carlton saves on a Republic penalty kick highlighted his effort in Ozark’s 1-0 win Tuesday in both teams’ COC opener. Dating back to the 2018 season, Ozark has won 14 straight COC games and 18 games overall against COC opponents.
Carlton displayed exceptional composure while preparing for Republic’s penalty kick three minutes into the second half.
“When the foul got called, I knew it was a 50-50 chance,” Carlton said of Republic’s chances. “That’s how PKs are.
“It all felt like slow-motion to me,” he added. “I saw the ball coming to me and I dived for it. It bounced off of me and I had to find it again. I saw where the guy was going to kick it again and I got my hands on it.”
“It was like a double-PK save,” coach Zack Owens said. “He got in position and it bounced off of him and a kid came in for a rebound and he got it again. He had a bunch of good saves on the night.”
Carlton is a sophomore playing on the varsity for the first time. He’s showing he can handle the heat. In his varsity debut, Carlton was more than credible as Ozark prevailed 2-1 in double overtime versus Glendale.
“The Glendale match was nerve wracking going to a second overtime,” Carlton said. “I’ve gotten over the nerves. Now it’s about being there for the team.”
Already, Carlton has earned the respect of his teammates, especially Ozark’s upperclassmen.
“If anyone had any doubts, they’re gone,” midfielder Dillon Holesapple said of Carlton. “This guy is here to play. We can have trust in him. He’s played incredibly well and building confidence. It’s nice to know we’ve got a rock in the back.”
“The boys have bought in and are 100 percent behind him, after seeing what he has done our first three games,” Owens said. “When we have that bond from the field players backing our ‘keeper, it creates a great sense of camaraderie.”
Carlton can sense his teammates are supportive of him.
“I feel like we’re working well together and they trust me and I trust them,” he said. “If I make a mistake, they’re there for me and if they make a mistake, I’m there for them.”
Ozark got on the scoreboard five minutes into the start of the second half, when Holesapple converted on a penalty kick.
“I had no doubt after picking the ball up where I was going with it and that I was going to score,” Holesapple said. “That’s the confidence you have to have. I did my best to calm my mind and put it to the ‘keeper’s left.”
Republic also showed off a sensational sophomore ‘keeper. Drake Lightfoot did wonders keeping the score 1-0 with save after save in the second half.
“Shout out to him,” Holesapple said. “That’s one of the best goalkeeping displays I’ve seen in a long time. Any other goalkeeper, who knows what this game would have turned out to be. Complete respect to him.”
Ozark was much more offensive in the second half, as it depth and conditioning played a large factor.
“It’s hot out and we’re all sweating like crazy. But we put in the work on the practice field specific for moments like this,” Holesapple said. “We knew after our jamboree we had to step that up. Tonight, I think it showed. We were able to attack a whole lot more. I think we were unlucky not to get three or four goals.”
Ozark’s defense was also strong the finish.
“We were solid in the back,” defender Jace Easley said. “There were a couple times a wing would get behind us. But I thought for the most part we chased him down. I wouldn’t say we’re super physical, but we can run. We play balls out of the air well.”
“These guys have been playing in that role for a long time,” Owens said. “I’m not throwing anyone in there who hasn’t played defense before. They have a few years under their belts and a lot of it is about experience and seeing the field. We have so many defenders. We have multiple pieces I can put in the puzzle. That’s nice. Also, my senior leadership from out center-backs, Micah (Lepant) and Riley (Shelton), has been huge for us.”
Ozark (2-1) continues what will be a season-opening six-match homestand by entertaining Jefferson City Helias (0-1) on Thursday.
“Not knowing how long we get to go forward with our season, it’s nice to spend all this quality time on our home turf in front of our fans,” Owens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.