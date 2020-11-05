Nixa captured its first post-season title in three years by beating Republic 2-1 to take the Class 4 District 12 championship on Wednesday.
Colin Cash supplied the winning goal for the Eagles by scoring midway through the second half.
Nixa also scored in the second half on a Kaleb James goal off a corner kick.
The goals by Cash and James came within eight minutes of each other.
The Eagles (15-9) were shut out in the first half and fell behind 1-0.
Nixa advances to Sectionals, where the Eagles will entertain Ozark on Saturday.
