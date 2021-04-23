Caleb Casto impressed against Glendale on Wednesday as much for the pitch he took over Ozark’s right-center field fence as the pitches he took.
The Tigers fell to the Falcons 11-8, as winning pitcher Isaac Wells shut out Ozark over the final five innings, save for a three-run home run by Casto.
Casto, who collected four RBIs on the day, had good enough looks against Wells that he was able to lay off his exceptionally effective slider.
“His slider would start outside and he threw it in on me a few times. But I was seeing it real well,” Casto said. “I was hunting for a fast ball.”
The left-handed swinging Casto ripped a Wells fast ball in the fourth inning for his second home run on the season.
“It was over the middle and inside,” Casto said. “I hit it off the end of the bat a little, but it still went the distance. Whenever I'm locked in, I'm hitting the ball wherever it's pitched.”
Earlier in the game, Casto ripped a line drive to left-center.
“You can tell he's locked in because he took one to left-center and the next at-bat he hit it to right-center,” coach Justin Sundlie said. “He can spray it all over the field.
“Caleb is being very productive for us in the two-hole,” he added. “With (Holden) Sabor behind him, they have to pitch to Caleb. That combination seems to be working right. They've got a little power and can run to put pressure on the defense.”
Ozark jumped out to leads of 5-1 after two innings and 8-4 after four innings.
But Glendale got back in the game and tied things up at 8-all in the sixth inning. The Falcons gained their first lead by scoring three times in the seventh.
“We came out confident,” Casto said. “But there were a few things that shouldn't have happened. We had too many errors and too many walks.”
A trio of Ozark pitchers combined for eight walks. Starting pitcher Hunter Tennison struck out six in 4.1 innings. The Tigers were guilty of three errors.
“We walked eight and they walked zero. We made three errors and they made zero. They outplayed us,” Sundlie said. “They're a good hitting team. You're not going to get away with that.
Just as was the case two years ago, walks are hindering Ozark.
“I’ll take the blame for it. It's not 100 percent on (the pitchers),” Sundlie said. “They're not out there trying to walk people. They're trying to do things right. We just need to get over this hump and we will.”
Sundlie gave Wells credit for keeping his composure, after the Tigers’ early uprising.
“He gave up some runs early but settled down, which is what a mature pitcher does,” Sundlie said. “He could throw that slider of his whenever he wanted to. He started getting us backward. He showed how important it is to fill up the strike zone. He was constantly pitching with an 0-2 or a 1-2 count, while we were throwing with 2-1 and 3-0 counts.
“We're capable,” the first-year Ozark coach added. “We haven't put it all together. On one day one thing works and something else isn't working. We've got to put all the pieces of the puzzle together at the same time.”
“We've had a lot of close games,” Casto said. “It's a few things here and there that are keeping us from breaking over that barrier.”
Ozark (5-10 overall and 2-1 in the COC) blew out Neosho 15-3 in six innings on the strength of a 14-hit attack Thursday.
Casto and Sabor each connected for three hits. Sabor drove in two runs, while Brody Baumann had three RBIs and Colton Casteel added two.
The Tigers scored at least one run in every inning.
Winning pitcher Holden Miller three runs in five innings.
Ozark begins a busy six-game stretch next week by traveling to Nixa on Monday.
“It’ll be fun, that's what we want,” Sundlie said. “I hate to play a game and then wait four or five days to play again.”
