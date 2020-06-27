Logan Peebles’ first experience hitting first for the Springfield Cobras in the Show-Me Collegiate League came opposite Ozark Wild pitcher Noah Burkey, the son of former Three Rivers coach Stacey Burkey.
Such a tie-in is the type of possible springboard Peebles hopes triggers a response from a college coach and allows him to find a place to play.
Entering the fourth week of Show-Me League action, Peebles is a catcher without a home. The Clever grad is transferring from Mineral to a juco or college to be determined.
“I didn’t get a lot of playing time at Mineral Area this year and I’m looking for somewhere else to go,” Peebles said. “It’s a been a difficult process, with all the COVID-(19) stuff going on. At this point, I’m a little over a month away from the time to report to campus and I don’t have a campus to report to. It’s a little nerve-wracking.”
Peebles presumes his best option would be to stay the juco route.
“That’s what I’d like to do. But we’ll see what comes my way,” he said. “I don’t really have any place in mind. It’s going to be about where I can go and feel like I can be on the field. Playing time is crucial. I want to do the best I can here and hopefully someone sees me.”
Clever coach Justin Snider is trying to help Peebles land somewhere and received some interest from Three Rivers and Labette (Kansas).
Peebles has been hitting at a good enough clip for the Cobras to earn a promotion to the lead-off spot in their batting order this week. His first game batting first saw him produce the game-winning RBI on a sacrifice fly in seventh inning of a 7-6 win over the Wild.
Like most catchers, Peebles had never hit lead-off before.
“If I move into that role (permanently), I’ll have to adjust,” he said. “I’m used to seeing a couple pitches in the on-deck circle. You don’t really get that when you’re hitting leadoff. I’ve been at different places in the lineup, so I’ve been adjusting. The season has been going well. I’ve been seeing the ball well.”
If the Cobras are looking for a lead-off hitter not afraid to take a walk and offer a high on-base percentage, Peebles could be their man. The left-handed hitter’s senior season at Clever saw him bat .515 with 30 walks and 26 runs scored on his way to a .663 on-base percentage.
He’s open-minded about hitting lead-off.
“It’s interesting. I rolled with it,” Peebles said. “When coach makes out the lineup, you follow it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.