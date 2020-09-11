Caven Roberts

The family will hold private services for Caven. Cremation is in the care of Holden Cremation and Funeral Service, Sparta.
Caven Lynn Roberts, 58, of Ozark went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. He was born in Branson, the son of Eddie and Betty (Johnson) Roberts. Caven is survived by his son, Shane Roberts of Bruner.
He is also survived by two sisters, Brenda and husband Martie Boyd of Garrison, Rhonda and husband Danny Woolman of Springfield; five nieces and nephews; eleven great nieces and nephews and other caring relatives. Special friends include lifelong friend Donny (Nat) Bilyeu and his wife Laurie, comrades Nathan Bilyeu, Pat and Barbara Walker.
Caven attended Ozark schools in his youth. He worked at City Wide Ready Mix for 20 years. In addition, he was a handyman, auto repair and farm worker. Caven was a Mason and member of the Masonic Lodge in Sparta.
Caven was an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman throughout his life. He enjoyed the outdoors and the natural beauty of God’s creation. Caven was a storyteller who never met a stranger, and he enjoyed visiting with everyone he encountered. Caven will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
