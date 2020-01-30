Farm Bureau offices across the state encourage Missourians to celebrate agriculture from Feb. 2-8, which is Thank a Farmer Week.
Farmers help provide the staples we need to survive such as healthy food, clothing and shelter. The 2017 Census of Agriculture showed that Missouri ranks among the top 10 among states in production of major commodities. Missouri is the No. 3 beef cattle state in the nation, producing 2.06 million head per year.
Missouri is also the No. 4 state for rice production, the No. 5 state for goat production, No. 6 in hay at 5.4 million tons, No. 6 for turkey farming with 17.3 million birds, No. 7 for hogs, No. 7 in soybeans at 261 million bushels and No. 10 in corn, horses and broiler chickens.
With 95,320 farms, Missouri is second in the nation in the overall number of farms within its state lines. According to the Missouri Farm Bureau, 96 percent of these farms are family owned.
Agriculture accounts for an estimated $88.4 billion in economic impact, according to the 2017 Census of Agriculture. It also provides 378,232 jobs.
A study by the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Missouri Farm Bureau found that agriculture is the top industry in Missouri, accounting for $2.2 billion in state and local taxes and $17.5 billion in labor income. However, the number of farms has shrunk from 99,171 to 95,320 since 2012, and the total farm acreage in Missouri has also shrunk from 28.5 million to 27.8 million acres.
Across the United States, it’s estimated that just 2 percent of the American population farms.
