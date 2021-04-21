Spring is in full swing in the Ozarks and the Ozark Chamber of Commerce is ready to celebrate with Ozark Springfest on Saturday, May 8.
Ozark residents may remember this community event by its former name, Showcase Ozark Expo. Organizers have a goal that Ozark Springfest will retain everything that attendees knew and loved about Showcase Ozark, plus more fun activities added to the expo event.
The free business expo will allow attendees to enjoy an entire day of family friendly fun in one location, the Ozark Community Center. Ozark Springfest will feature an indoor community and business expo. Outside, attendees can enjoy live music by folk musician Dallas Jones and country band Highway 51, food trucks, snow cones, an animal exhibit from the Dickerson Park Zoo, interactive art and more. Attendees can even enter for a chance to win a $500 tire package giveaway provided by Ozark Chevrolet.
Locals may remember that the 2020 Ozark Springfest event had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as more and more people are able to access vaccines, the Ozark Chamber of Commerce decided to proceed with this year's event with safety precautions in place.
For a detailed schedule of events and to learn more, visit http://ozarkchamber.com or find the event on Facebook. Businesses interested in having a booth at the business and community expo may visit the website for details to register, or call the Ozark Chamber of Commerce at (417) 581-6139.
