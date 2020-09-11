Observed on the fourth Tuesday of the month, National Voter Registration Day will take place on Sept. 22.
The nonpartisan civic holiday began because many Americans find themselves unable to vote due to a missed registration deadline, forgetting to update their registration or they are not sure how to register. For this year, celebrate National Voter Registration Day with the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri and the Christian County Library by registering to vote.
To ensure everyone has the opportunity to vote in upcoming elections, the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri is partnering with the library to host a voter registration drive at the library’s Nixa branch on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Volunteers will be stationed in the parking lot, weather permitting, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. They will answer questions about voting and future elections, and they will register people to vote.
Have a mail-in ballot that needs to be notarized? Library staff will also be available to notarize ballots free of charge.
The League of Women Voters works to protect voting rights and challenges efforts to restrict access to the ballot box. The organization is nonpartisan and does not support or oppose specific candidates or political parties. For more information, visit http://www.lwvswmo.org.
Can't make it to this event? Don’t worry. Any Christian County resident is able to register to vote and have mail-in ballots notarized at any library branch location. No appointment is needed to register to vote just stop by anytime the library is open. For notary services, contact your closest branch to set-up a time.
For library hours and locations, visit http://www.christiancountylibrary.org/locations.
The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming November presidential election is Oct. 7, 2020. For more information about voting services and processes, visit the Christian County Clerk's website at http://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/county-clerk.
