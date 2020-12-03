Nixa stands poised to effectively double the land inventory that makes up its public park system when the Eoff Family Century Farm Park opens in the future.
The Nixa City Council saw the introduction of a bill that will allow for the donation of 54.7 acres of land off of State Route AA from Eoff Family Farms to the city of Nixa. Coupled with a prior donation of 50.98 acres on the south bank of the James River in 2017, and Nixa will have almost 106 acres of land that will developed over time as park space.
In 2017, Nixa Parks and Recreation received a donation of 50.98 acres from Eoff Family Farms, LLC. Brothers Stephen and DuWayne Eoff donated the land from their grandfather’s century farm as a way to preserve their family history in Nixa. The city officially acquired the land in 2018.
The land sits along State Route AA and includes pastures, hills, forest and the banks of the James River. It is on the far northern edge of Christian County, close to where Nixa’s northern city limits meet up with Springfield.
On Nov. 23, the Nixa City Council received details on the plans for the southern half of the century farm park, which is better suited for some more active recreation amenities.
“This southern parcel provides a great opportunity for more active recreational amenities than our current property to the north. The southern portion of this property is relatively flat and would be great for baseball fields, multi-use fields, and other amenities as illustrated in the new parks master plan,” Nixa Director of Parks and Recreation Matt Crouse wrote in a memo to the city council.
The idea is to have passive recreation such as walking trails and gardens on the north side of State Route AA, and active recreation like playing fields on the southern half.
Some of the Eoff family’s connection to the land will be preserved through two buildings still standing on the property. The agreement for the southern acreage donation calls for the city to agree to renovate a house and a barn on the property.
According to records from the Christian County Assessor’s Office, the house on the south portion was built in 1927, and the barn was built in 1950.
Per the terms of the agreement, the Eoff family will receive documentation necessary to apply for some tax credits for their donation, and some of the Eoff family members will be granted free use of the Nixa X Center fitness facility for the next 100 years.
The Nixa City Council is negotiating the final term of the agreement, a road easement on the extreme southern portion of the property off of Owen Road as a final term of the deal.
Part of the plan
Consultant Jay Wohlschlaeger of SWT Design presented the highlights of the parks master plan to the Nixa City Council on July 13, and revisited the plan’s final draft on Nov. 9. The plan lays out priorities and a vision for Nixa Parks and Recreation, the city’s parks department arm, to grow in terms of the facilities it maintains and the programming it offers.
Over a span of about nine months, consultants conducted a survey, held meetings with Nixa stakeholders, performed an assessment of the Nixa community and its potential as a market for recreation and looked at some statistical benchmarks for facilities and services in communities that compare to Nixa’s population size and demographics.
“Two of the key things that we pulled out of this report that transitioned into the recommendations were, ‘What were the programs and amenities that we heard from the community that were important to be part of the city-provided parks and recreation system?’ and sort of list out those priorities that we heard,” Wohlschlaeger said.
“And then we also asked, ‘What are the benefits? What is the goal of the parks and recreation department? What does the community see as that, as far as that group goal or benefit for parks and recreation?’”
According to the plan, Nixa’s X Center could be expanded to add more fieldhouse style space, which would add playing courts, an expanded fitness area and more indoor features. The plan also contains some options for expanding the aquatic center to include a splash pad that could be open in the spring and fall seasons. The plan also calls for an expanded and inclusive “destination playground” on the McCauley Park property, where the X Center is located off of North Street.
The parks master plan will be used as a guiding document for Nixa Parks and Recreation to operate from as it moves forward. You can view highlights from the presentation at http://nixaparks.com under the “Master Plan” section at the bottom of the home page.
The consultant recommended that Nixa could speed up the process of funding parks and public works projects through a 1/2-cent parks and stormwater sales tax. Such a tax would require voter approval. The Nixa City Council has not taken any action to ask voters to install a new sales tax at this time.
About 78 percent of 787 survey respondents were willing or “somewhat willing” to vote for a sales tax increase for parks. Nixa Parks recovers about 85 percent of its operating costs through program fees.
