Things have been happening way too fast the last few weeks. Most of us weren't used to Daylight Saving Time, floods came and the awful coronavirus hit like a lead balloon all over the country. Everything just started shutting down. Panic really set in!
It was very sad to have schools shut down after spring break. Here is hoping this doesn't last as long as predicted by the experts.
Parents and kids will be spending much more time together than ever before. Maybe everyone will make the most of all this togetherness. There is so much learning of life skills that kids and parents will benefit from.
Country kids can learn a lot from being outside in the springtime now, to slow down and take advantage of all their surroundings. Schools are providing lessons for most kids. They will miss all the spring sports programs with all that exercise.
This is coming from a retired teacher and family person: a couple of good ideas of something that many families don't take advantage of is to take time to write and mail letters to someone special, and do some family research (even if you don't do major work on it). We all get so busy that we sometimes don't know cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents.
I sent two community history books home with my grandson, Jesse, when he was here.
Our new great grandbaby in Oklahoma is making it really well. Big brothers are loving her. I hear from Grandma that the baby is very pretty.
Fishing seems to be going well for all our local fishermen. J.D. caught a 4-pounder and a 5-pounder, and his fishing buddy got even more serious. They had two days of this. Someone is eating a lot of good, fresh fish.
Swan Creek has been up three times this past week. The girls got to bring the cousins for their play day on Tuesday. Now that schools are closed, they can come on a day besides Mondays.
Happy birthday to our first day of spring granddaughter, Jill. She was our only one born at home. This was because the doctor said her mom wasn't in labor when she checked in earlier that day. A neighbor, Emma Jean Roller, delivered her. Then she went to the hospital.
The Oldfield Opry will be closed for one more Saturday night. Hopefully, it will just be one more. None of us like events shut down.
Several church services were shown on Facebook and other media on Sunday morning.
The days are going to be quite long for folks who are around a lot of people all the time. Some of them don't have as many projects at their house as I do. My problem is that I can design and make new clothes, but I have no place to wear them. They will be ready when things open up again. Changes take place all day, every day.
You all be patient and think positive thoughts. All bad things only last just so long. Our community has a lot planned as soon as it is safe to be with groups again.
