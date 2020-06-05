We just passed the months that the country was supposed to be out of stay-at-home orders. Now what is going to be our world's next big mess? Our country doesn't seem to get over one until the next big thing hits all over the United States.
Who do we blame when there are so many destructive people in the world? Please, just give us all a big break. Report only good news. Maybe the bad will go away.
My nephew, Pat, and grandson, Casey, had birthdays on May 28. Late happy birthday to these special folks and all the May birthdays. June is going to be another big birthday month for this family. My firstborn son was born in June during the drought years.
Our quilting group cut the Monday work day a bit short since there was a prediction of heavy rain.
he community is planning for the 38th annual Chadwick Railroad Day and the Chadwick School Walk/Run on Saturday, June 6, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. We are praying for some dry weather for a few days for this little part of history.
The Walk/Run will begin at the Community Building at 9 a.m.
Parade will begin at the school at 10 a.m. (Everyone is invited to join in.)
Presentation of walk/run winners at the gazebo to 10:35 a.m.
Music by Pat Henson at the gazebo at 11 a.m.
Lunch will be served from 12-2 p.m. (prepared by Maurice Harris and Larry Holt and others).
Veterans recognition will be held at 12:45 p.m.
Music by Brandyn Wiles will begin at 1 p.m.
Dancing and music from 2 p.m. until the closing (to be announced).
Food will be done by Maurice Harris and Larry Holt. Vendors and a silent auction will be open until 3 p.m. The museum will be open. Call Marie Day for more details at (417) 634-3734. You all come and enjoy a big day out.
You all remember the 6 feet of distance, wash your hands a lot and don’t touch your face.
The Chadwick Education Foundation group met on Thursday to decide the winners of this year's scholarships. This will be announced at Railroad Day after the walk/run and parade on Saturday. These are hard to decide with such great kids in our school.
A road cleanup day is planned for Wednesday around 4 p.m., east on Chadwick Road. Volunteers are always appreciated.
Misty Stevens did a great job of taking Jake's senior pictures. New cameras seem to do a professional job. My little camera, that I carry in my purse, does quite well.
Many of us are hoping for a rain-free week to get hay and garden work done.
Our community would love a rain-free weekend to have another successful walk/run and annual Railroad Day on Saturday. We hope there will be a good crowd and we plan to practice all the safety precautions possible. Six foot rules and masks only if you want.
The following weekend, you should plan to attend the annual Breanna Walker Memorial Rodeo in Bruner.
The Bradleyville community will be having a Two Creek Fish Tournament (Beaver and Swan Creeks) and fish fry.
It is time for some exciting outdoor activities each weekend.
Bailey and Cara and five grandkids came on Thursday for a day at the creek and cousin get-together. The creek was pretty full so they had to be careful.
My granddaughter, Allison, was pretty excited about a trick riding event she attended last Saturday in the Jefferson City area.
I spent Thursday sorting my cows so we could wean the bigger calves that were loaded out on Friday to be sold. Hopefully the market will improve.
Local cattle owners should be making appointments to do paperwork for the food program now in progress.
Two stray cats showed up at my place last week, one white and one black. If these are your cats, please come get them. My farm dog does not like cats. They could be in danger.
I finally found some youth rodeo videos from the Nixa rodeos in the 1980s, and made some copies. Hopefully I can remember who was wanting them.
You all have a great week and stay out of dangerous places. There are so many of them out there now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.