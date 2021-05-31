Here is wishing a late birthday to two special little buddies. It doesn't seem possible that Dalton and Thayor Little are big enough to help Grandpa Bob with his mowing jobs.
Also, happy birthday to all my May birthday friends. Casey and Ted, I have been thinking about you. We need a party very soon.
I have been thinking about all my friends who are going through cancer treatments and wishing you all the best.
We had some heavy rains last week. Luckily, the Swan Creek stayed crossable, because there were a lot of trips to make. There are several events coming up this week and next.
Farmers are wishing for some hay-making weather because the grass it really growing.
We had three of our school's track and field kids qualify for state. Abi Smith placed sixth in the long jump. Lexi Loveland placed eighth in the 1600-meter run with a time 8 seconds better than her personal record. Zack Loveland placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with a steller heat finish. This is a relatively new sport for our school, so I may not get all the terms correct. Congratulations to Jeni and Jessie and their teams. We look forward to next year on our new track.
There was a call from Randy Harr in Indiana. He is undergoing treatment for diabetes. They have figured the best treatment for him, and it is pretty complicated. He also ordered a Chadwick Book that he hadn't gotten yet.
We will be putting out flyers for our Chadwick School Foundation walk/run and Railroad Day this week. June 5 has kind of snuck up on us this year with so many activities going on at the end of school. We will be having many of the activities that we have in the past with lots of new things. You all come and enjoy the day with good friends and neighbors. This is year 39, and we want it to be special leading up to our 40 years in 2022. Everyone is invited to call me or Markie Loveland with questions at (417) 634-3734 or (417) 251-1491.
Sympathy goes to the family of Kenneth Maggard at their loss. He is surely going to be missed.
It is about time to sell some farm calves. My legs got a workout over the weekend, and they will all week. I am not in a very good shape for the hills or fence repairing.
The Chadwick Friendship Club will be enjoying the May meeting at the home of Karen Evenger on Wednesday.
Get well wishes to all my friends in the hospital. You all have a great week.
June 5
Chadwick Railroad Day
Celebrate history, community, music and a whole lot more at the 38th annual Chadwick Railroad Day on the grounds surrounding the Chadwick Community Building just off Highway 125. The event will also feature a parade at 10 a.m., kids games at 10:30 a.m., lunch at noon at a recognition for U.S. military veterans at 12:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and spend the day celebrating Chadwick with family and friends.
June 5
Chadwick School Foundation 5K
The Chadwick School Foundation hosts its 10th annual 5K walk/run. Registration is open now, and you can find it by searching "Chadwick School Foundation" on Facebook. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. from the Chadwick Community Building at 123 East Oriole Drive For questions, call (417) 634-3588.
