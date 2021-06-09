The 139th year has just happened in Chadwick.
Some have asked, “Why do we celebrate Chadwick Railroad Day?” Well, Chadwick was established as a the end of a railroad line in 1883 in this part of Christian County. We are proud to share those many years of history, folks.
There are now several books available for sale to maintain a local museum about the area. This is handled by a small group, and others are invited to join.
We are hoping for a bigger and better celebration in June of 2022 to celebrate 140 years of that Chadwick history. A lot of brainstorming has already started. Watch for details as the meetings get started.
A big, “Thank you,” goes to all those who helped with the early morning Chadwick School Foundation Walk/Run followed bay a day of music, visiting, eating, visits to the museum, and just hanging out with old friends.
Families with kids can stop by the Old Harris Store in Chadwick for free food each Thursday starting at 3 p.m. This is a continuation of the food distribution program that was held at the school.
A good report came from the fundraiser held at Sparta Middle School for Seven and Emile Green, a cancer patient, on Saturday evening.
The Brianna Walker Memorial Rodeo will be held this Saturday at Keith Ball Arena, 633 North Marshfield Road in Bruner. Team roping starts at 10 a.m. Calf and steer riding is at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per vehicle. You all come.
Tammy Stevens has come home after her surgery, but will be going back to the hospital soon.
I can't remember when so many people have made vacation trips so early in the year. It would seem that when the world eased up, folks had their bags packed and the car fueled up.
People are looking for every excuse to get the mask off and celebrate near or far.
The model of Chadwick in the early 1900s is now on display at the Chadwick Community Building. A model was made by Tom Weter years ago of the way he remembered it. I took it to the school to our art and FFA classes, and they made a new model to share with you all. They also built two wonderful cases to make the two models easy to display.
Hello, Darlene. It was good hearing from you and to know your eye surgery went so well on that beautiful snowy day with your son as the driver.
There was a wonderful third birthday party for my great-granddaughter, Dusty Day, Sunday afternoon at the ranch. She and Coy were playing with a new toy when I left, and the rain had stayed away until after the yard party.
So many people helped all last week. We needed all of you.
You all have a great week, stay well and happy. Please appreciate everyone you know. Life can sometimes be so short.
