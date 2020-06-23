The Missouri Future Farmers of America Association named Lauren Gilbert of Oldfield a 2020-2021 state FFA vice president.
Gilbert is a member of the Chadwick High School FFA Chapter. Her advisor is Alec Hagan. She is the daughter of Josh and LeAnna Gilbert.
Gilbert’s supervised agricultural experience program consists of working with her family’s registered Angus cattle herd. She exhibits her cattle at local, state and national shows. The FFA also notes that Gilbert uses genetic technology to improve her cattle’s quality and marketability.
At Chadwick High School, Gilbert served as chapter president for three years and area vice president for one year.
Gilbert competed at state level in the horse evaluation and selection, dairy cattle evaluation, and livestock evaluation career development events. She was the high individual winner in the dairy cattle evaluation event. She won the Missouri FFA Division II prepared public speaking event and Missouri Farm Bureau Public Speaking Contest, and placed second at the Missouri Cattle Industry Speaking Contest. Gilbert won the area Beef Placement Proficiency Award. She was named Area Star in Agribusiness, Chapter Star Greenhand and Chapter Star Farmer. In addition, Gilbert is a graduate of the Missouri Agribusiness Academy.
Outside of school, Gilbert is the president of the Missouri Junior Angus Association, vice president of the Missouri Junior Cattlemen’s Association and member of the National Junior Angus Association. Gilbert was crowned 2017 Missouri Angus Princess and 2019 Missouri Beef Queen.
After graduating high school, Gilbert plans on attending University of Missouri-Columbia to study agricultural communications, leadership and beef production. Gilbert said she hopes to have a career based on benefiting rural agriculture communities.
The Missouri FFA has 25,945 members representing 348 chapters. The national organization has more than 700,000 members representing 8,612 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
