Chadwick School Foundation awards $1,500 in scholarships

The Chadwick School Foundation celebrated a significant milestone and helped two college-bound students in the process.
At Chadwick Railroad Day on June 6, the foundation presented a $1,000 scholarship to Stevi Jones and a $500 scholarship to Courtney Grimes. It makes the first time for the Chadwick School Foundation to award scholarships since its endowment.
Jones and Grimes had to apply for the scholarship funds and were selected through formal interviews with a scholarship committee.
The Chadwick School Foundation began with a goal to broaden the educational opportunities available to rural students. Its mission is to support and enhance quality educational opportunities for every student at Chadwick. The foundation also provides book reimbursement for qualified graduating high school seniors.
To accomplish its mission, the foundation reaches out to the community to secure funds. In 2019, it received $5,000 in matching funds from Community Foundation of the Ozarks to meet requirements for endowment.
The Chadwick School Foundation also raises funding through its annual 5K run/walk, a craft fair and through partnerships with like-minded organizations.
The 2020 5K run/walk was the ninth annual iteration of the event. For the first time, it was held in conjunction with Chadwick Railroad Day. Originally slated for May, the 5K event had to be moved into June because the school was closed for the COVID-19 pandemic.
