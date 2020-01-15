A holiday challenge turned into some debt retirement and healthy meals for kids in Spokane.
Spokane Middle School students took on their student council’s “Christmas Change Challenge,” in December. They collected loose change, which was originally intended to buy holiday gifts for less fortunate persons in Spokane, and to help purchase time out of class for activities on the last day of the semester.
Instead, a church group came forward and adopted all of the persons whose names were on the “Giving Christmas” tree, leaving the middle school students with lots of spare change.
Spokane Middle School Principal Becky Justis explained that the school district’s lunch money debts added up to about $2,200. At the middle school, students owed a total of $851. The student council found its new cause.
“The students did an amazing job of bringing in change up until the last morning,” Justis said. “Throughout the morning, teachers were counting change to see how much we had raised.”
On the final day of the semester, the students brought in $862.54, enough for every student in the middle school to start the spring semester with no lunch money debts.
