There are changes to this year’s Blue & Gold Tournament, including the Blue Division having a two-day break in between the first and second rounds and consolation games being played at Greenwood.
But a very similar scenario to a year ago awaits Ozark. The Tigers have been assigned the No. 4 seed in the Gold Division and if the seeds hold true, they will meet two opponents they also faced in last season's tourney.
Ozark’s tourney trail begins with Marshfield in the first round of the Gold Division on Monday. The Tigers could see No. 5 seed Strafford in the second round and No. 1 seed Greenwood in the semifinal round, just as they did a year ago.
With his team riding a four-game winning streak prior to Tuesday’s 91-74 loss against Kickapoo, coach Mark Schweitzer feels Ozark deserved better than a No. 4 seed.
“A fourth seed for this team is a little low, in my opinion,” Schweitzer said. “But that's why we play the games and I know this group will work extremely hard to try and prove the people that doubt us, wrong.”
Since opening with a loss to Parkview, Ozark reeled off wins against Rogersville, Rolla, Springdale Har-Ber (Arkansas) and Jefferson City.
Marshfield is off to a 6-2 start that includes a win over Billings and losses to Crane and Fair Grove.
Strafford started its season by winning the Forsyth Tournament championship. The Indians are fresh from an 18-point loss at the hands of Hartville.
Greenwood is 7-0 and owns a win over Kickapoo.
No. 8 seed Spokane would likely get Greenwood, if the Owls get past West Plains in the first round.
Spokane is off to a 7-1 start.
In the Blue Division, Nixa (5-0) is the No. 2 seed behind No. 1 seed Hartville (6-0).
First up for Nixa will be a date Saturday against Stockton (5-3). Barring upsets, the Eagles will meet No. 7 Mt. Vernon in the second round Tuesday.
Nixa coach Jay Osborne is focused on the first two rounds.
“I don’t really look at seeds anymore. (They) don’t matter to me,” he said. “It’s more about who is in your four-team pod. You get out of that and then you’re in the semis.”
If the seeds holds true, Nixa will meet Parkview in the semis.
Hartville, the defending Class 2 state champs, could be involved in a rematch of last season’s Class 2 final against Skyline. Skyline is the No. 4 seed.
Hartville is 8-0 and Skyline 6-0.
Also in the Blue Division, Clever was due to be paired up against Springfield Catholic in the first round, before the Jays had to withdraw due to quarantine issues within the team.
In the Pink & White Lady Classic, games have been moved from Drury to Kickapoo, Hillcrest, Central and Parkview.
Opening-round matchups in the Pink Division include Ozark against Bolivar and Clever against Mt. Vernon. In the Pink Division, first-round games include Nixa against Spokane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.