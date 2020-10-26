A Christian County judge dismissed one of the most severe criminal charges filed against an Ozark man arrested at the scene of what police called a “suspicious death.”
Darrell Anthony Hamilton, 50, is no longer charged with first-degree sodomy in connection to the death of his longtime girlfriend Amy Phippen, 44, in March 2020.
Hamilton appeared for preliminary hearing that lasted five and a half hours on Oct. 23. Near the end of the hearing, Associate Circuit Judge Doug Bacon dismissed the sodomy charge filed against Hamilton, ruling the prosecuting attorneys failed to establish probable cause for Hamilton to come to trial.
“I don’t believe you’ve made your case for forcible compulsion,” Bacon told Christian County Prosecuting Attorney Amy Fite in the courtroom.
Prosecutors relied on some forensic and some circumstantial evidence to make their case against Hamilton, because they had a case where the apparent victim was dead and could not testify.
To be found guilty of forcible sodomy by Missouri law, a person must be found to have had deviate sexual intercourse with another person “by the use of forcible compulsion,” which is defined as using physical force to overcome a victim’s resistance, including a threat that puts a person “in reasonable fear of death,” or serious injury.
“Admittedly, the victim is not here to tell us that, but I don’t see how that burden can be met,” Bacon said.
Hamilton was arrested March 11, after Ozark police discovered Phippen’s body inside Hamilton’s home on South Street. Hamilton himself made the initial 911 call that led police officers to the scene. It’s estimated that Phippen had been dead for at least 12 hours when officers arrived.
Police did not confirm Phippen’s identity until April 15.
When police arrived at Hamilton’s house to investigate reports of a woman’s death, Hamilton reportedly answered the door, and then ran to a back bedroom, according to a probable cause statement filed in Christian County court on March 13.
Court documents allege that Hamilton “knowingly had deviate sexual intercourse,” with the woman who was found dead in the South Street house.
Phippen was found lying on her back, partially clothed, on the floor of a bedroom. Hamilton told investigators she had fallen and hit her head, which he initially thought was funny, but then she never woke up.
Hamilton remains charged with third-degree domestic assault, which is a class E felony under Missouri law punishable by a maximum of four years in prison. During the course of their investigation, Ozark police examined data on Hamilton’s cell phone that led to him being charged with trafficking in stolen identities, a class B felony, on Oct. 19. He has a court appearance scheduled for Nov. 4.
Dr. Ransom Ellis, Johnson County Deputy Medical Examiner, performed Phippen’s autopsy, and found that she died of bronchopneumonia, “an infection within the lungs.” He testified at the preliminary hearing that Phippen, “appeared older than her stated age, and she appeared to me as malnourished.”
“There were several injuries scattered across the body,” Ellis said.
Phippen was found to have bruises on her head, chest, arms and legs.
Defense attorney Ryan McCarty worked through the preliminary hearing to establish that Hamilton and Phippen were involved in a relationship that involved the practice of BDSM (bondage, discipline, sadism and masochism).
Ozark Police Detective Anthony Appleton spoke with several of Hamilton’s acquaintances as part of his investigation of Phippen’s death. Those statements led Appleton to believe that Hamilton was a violent person, the detective testified.
“(Hamilton) boasted about keeping his women in line, being rough with them if they weren’t in line,” Appleton said, “which included slapping, choking or hitting.”
Phippen’s bruise covered body concerned Appleton.
“I think it was not one bruise, it was the set of bruising,” Appleton said. “I still think that there was plenty of evidence to show that she had been assaulted.”
In addition to the autopsy, Phippen was examined with a rape kit, and medical personnel used a reverse rape kit with a search warrant on Hamilton at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab criminologist testified that Hamilton’s DNA was found in Phippen’s mouth and in her rectum, but that the DNA was not from Hamilton’s semen. The DNA came from saliva. The DNA would not have lasted in Phippen’s body for more than 24 hours, the criminologist testified.
That proved to be a key factor in Judge Bacon’s decision to dismiss the sodomy charge against Hamilton.
“I can’t find forcible compulsion. There’s not even the presence of semen in any of her orifices,” Bacon said.
According to her obituary, Amy Phippen grew up in Iowa and moved to Ozark to go to college and teach preschool.
“She loved children and because of her loving and caring nature she had more than average patience with them,” her obituary from Adams Funeral Home reads.
Phippen left behind many relatives, including her two sons.
