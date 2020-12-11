A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Pastor Kenneth Lupton officiating. Burial will follow at the Ava City Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Charles Allen Lupton, 78, of Ozark passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in his home. He was born July 22, 1942, in Ava, the son of William Wesley and Mary Modena (McCoy) Lupton.
Charles grew up in Ava and later moved to Ozark. He enjoyed fishing and going to deer camp. He gardened and took pride in his tomatoes. In 2006, he retired from Christian County Gas.
Charles was a 30-year member of the Christian County Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4262. He loved his dog, Molly, and took wonderful care of her and Molly’s companion, Susie.
He is survived by: four children, Charles Lupton Jr. of Ava, Harlan Lupton and wife Cathy of Billings, Carla Lupton of Ozark, and Gary Lupton of Sparta; a granddaughter, Kelsi; a brother, Kenneth Lupton and wife Joanne of Sparta; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, the mother of his children, Melva; brothers and sisters, William Wesley, Barden Hale, James Robert, Sarah Loretta, Anna Louise, and Pearly Christine.
Memorials in Charles' name may be made to Christian County Fraternal Order of Eagles, 6293 North 23rd Street, Ozark, MO 65721.
