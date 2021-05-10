A graveside service will be held at a later time in Ponce Cemetery in Ponce De Leon, Missouri, with Bob Harris officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a homeless veteran shelter or veterans home in his name.
Charles Loyd Wheeler, age 75, of Highlandville, Missouri, passed away May 3, 2021, at home due to illness. He entered this life on July 24, 1945, in Marionville, Missouri, the son of Audie and Lita (Lusk) Wheeler. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Audie and Lita Wheeler; brother, R.L. Wheeler; wife, Darlene Wheeler; wife, Betty Wheeler; daughter, Melissa Gregory; and granddaughter, Amanda Wheeler.
Charles is survived by two daughters: Deanna Kirkland of Branson, Missouri, and Linda Joyce of Aurora, Missouri; two sons: Michael Gordon of San Antonio, Texas, and Kevin Wheeler of Highlandville, Missouri; sixteen grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
