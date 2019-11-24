More than 70 local grocery stores, including several in Christian County, are teaming up with Ozarks Food Harvest for the 21st annual Check Out Hunger fundraiser this holiday season. The campaign began at the start of November and continues until Dec. 31.
Check Out Hunger gives shoppers the opportunity to add a $1, $3 or $5 tax-free donation to their grocery bill when checking out. According to Ozarks Food Harvest, every dollar raised through Check Out Hunger will help provide four meals to children, families and seniors struggling with hunger.
Harter House, King Cash Saver, Murfin’s Market, Price Cutter, Apple Market and Town & Country Supermarket are all among the stores participating in Check Out Hunger.
Shoppers will know if their local grocer is participating by looking for Check Out Hunger signs in the checkout lanes. When a customer chooses to add a donation to his or her grocery bill, the cashier simply scans the donation barcode, and the donor signs a paper apple for display. The tax-free gift is then added to the bill and appears on the receipt.
“Food insecure families tend to struggle even more during the holiday season,” said Bart Brown, CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest. “We are incredibly grateful for the grocery stores and their customers who support our mission and help put meals on the table for people facing hunger.”
More than 261,000 individuals across 28 southwest Missouri counties receive food assistance from Ozarks Food Harvest. Many of these individuals are food insecure, meaning they don’t know where their next meal will come from. That equates to about 1 in 5 children and 1 in 7 adults struggling with food insecurity.
Last year, Check Out Hunger collected more than $51,000 to help provide more than 205,000 meals to children, families and seniors in southwest Missouri. Since 1998, the holiday campaign has collected more than $565,000, providing 2.68 million meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.