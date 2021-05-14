Visitation will be Friday, May 14, from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. The celebration of life service will be Friday, May 14, at 11:30 a.m. at Selmore Baptist Church with Rev. Josh Hall and Rev. Mac McCully officiating. A graveside service will follow at Selmore Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Cheryl Sue Gray, 64, of Ozark went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2021. Cheryl was born April 26, 1957, in Springfield, Missouri, to Alvin and Ola Hannah. Cheryl graduated from Ozark High School in 1975. She married the love of her life, Steven Gray, on April 22, 1977. They met cruising the Ozark square.
She worked in her early years as a secretary for Commercial Data Systems. Cheryl always dreamed of being a wife and a mother. Cheryl was a walking miracle. She was born with a congenital heart defect and has had three major heart surgeries. The doctors told her she probably could not have children. They told her the strain of childbirth had a high probability of causing her heart to work too hard. Steven and Cheryl tried and prayed for a child for nine years before they found out they were pregnant with their oldest, Charity Graif. Then four years later, the Lord brought them a second miracle, a baby boy, Nicholas Gray.
Cheryl attended Selmore Baptist Church and was an active member the entirety of her life. She loved her church family dearly. Cheryl worked as the secretary there for 16 years. She was also the organist for more than 30 years. She was a faithful servant of the Lord and continually offered a listening ear and prayed with and for whoever walked through the church doors. All who knew her loved her. Cheryl deeply loved all her friends and family and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved supporting them in every possible way.
Survivors include her husband, Steven Gray; children Charity (Jonathan) Graif and Nicholas Gray; siblings Rick (Donna) Hannah and Trisha (Doug) Stockton. The family would like to thank all of her caretakers, especially Dr. Stanley Wiggins (Cheryl’s cardiologist) of over 30 years for taking exceptional care of her all these years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Selmore Baptist Building Fund, 4768 Selmore Road, Ozark, Missouri 65721.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.