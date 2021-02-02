A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home in Ozark with Ted Spencer officiating. Burial followed at McHaffie Cemetery.
Chester Glenn McHaffie, 97, of Bruner passed away Jan. 27, 2021. He was born June 6, 1923, in Bruner, the son of James Douglas and Florence (Luttrull) McHaffie.
Chester passed peacefully on the family Century Farm in the same house he was born in. He married Georgia Rosalie “Rosie” (Grimes) on June 25, 1943, and together they raised four children. Chester served in the U.S. Army during World War II and achieved the rank of corporal T-5 and received numerous medals while he served. Chester worked at Campbell Ford in Ozark for more than 30 years as a mechanic. He was also a farmer on his family farm, raising cattle, goats and chickens, and had a passionate hobby of building and competing stock cars and was the owner of car No. 72. Chester was a member of the Sparta Church of Christ, where he was baptized April 2010.
Chester was preceded in death by his wife Rosie, his parents, brother Charles McHaffie and sister Florence Brown,an infant son, Terry Lynn McHaffie; an infant granddaughter, Amy McKinney; an infant great-grandson, Joseph Norris; and two brothers-in-law Jim and Manford Grimes.
He is survived by his children, James “J.D.” McHaffie, Darrell McHaffie and wife Leta, Jeanne Elgie and husband Bob, Tom McHaffie and wife Mary Jane; his 11 grandchildren,36 great grandchildren, and 26 great-great grandchildren, a brother in law Jess Grimes and wife Peggy; sister-in-law Ilee Grimes, a host of nieces and nephews and many, many friends.
