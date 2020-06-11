Children's Smile Center is a nonprofit organization providing dental care for children covered by MO HealthNet (Medicaid) from the six-county region of Barry, Christian, Dade, Lawrence, Stone and Taney counties.
More than 22,000 children and pregnant women in these six counties have only Children’s Smile Center to turn to for urgently needed dental services. Due to the reimbursement rate from MO HealthNet, few to no regular dental offices take referrals to provide dental care for low-income children.
“It is a shame that dental services for low-income people are limited due to the poor reimbursement rates from the state of Missouri,” Children’s Smile Center Executive Director Jackie Barger said. “CSC depends on foundation grants and fundraisers to make up the difference between what Medicaid pays and what it actually costs. Medicaid only pays about 35 percent of the usual and customary charges for dental services.”
Children’s Smile Center averages about 60 patient appointments per day in its three clinic locations of Ozark, Aurora and Branson West, as well as several patients each week in a Springfield-based surgery center. In 2019, the clinics served 6,300 children and pregnant women in more than 13,000 dental appointments.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Children’s Smile Center was forced to close its doors for all but two to three emergency cases per day over a two-month period (mid-March to mid-May). During this time, the staff continued to see patients who were experiencing dental pain or swelling, an effort to keep children from going to hospital emergency rooms for dental issues.
“One particularly adorable 5-year old girl had a severe abscess in her tooth,” Children’s Smile Center Administrator Carrie Burke said. “Since her appointment at the surgery center had been cancelled due to COVID-19, we had to remove the tooth in our Ozark clinic with her mom helping to restrain her—brave little girl.”
The emergency-only status resulted in an estimated loss of more than $200,000 in MO HealthNet funding, forcing the Smile Center to temporarily layoff 21 staff — full-time and part-time workers. The administrators faced the challenge of preparing new safety measures and securing emergency funding to keep minimal operations going. After two months, the staff returned to work.
“We are proud that we were able to retain 100 percent of our staff, and that 100 percent of our staff came back to work at the end of the two-month temporary shutdown,” Barger said. “It was a priority for us to continue healthcare benefits for staff and keep them informed with updates and changes.”
Children’s Smile Center has continued to work to secure funding to ensure all three dental clinics would be able to reopen to serve patients. The organization requested nearly $120,000 in grant funding, and has been awarded more than $32,000 for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Emergency grants included $25,000 from Delta Dental of Missouri, $5,000 from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks COVID-19 Response Fund, $1,500 from the U.S. Bank Employee Match Program and $1,000 from Great Southern Bank.
While Christian County’s economy suffered from lost revenue and layoffs due to COVID-19, nonprofit administrators face the task of trying to drum up donations that will be needed to continue their organizations’ missions.
“Fundraising needs continue due to the lost revenue of temporary shutdown, as well as the higher and unreimbursed costs brought on by the (personal protective equipment) shortage,” Barger said.
A worldwide supply shortage of PPE left the Children’s Smile Center struggling to find adequate supplies to protect staff members who were still seeing patients. State Rep. Lynn Morris, R-Nixa, as well as the Christian and Stone County health departments helped secure temporary supplies of face shields and N95 masks so that the dental clinics could safely reopen in mid-May.
You can find out more about Children’s Smile Center by visiting http://childrenssmilecenter.org.
