Riley Childs would like to think his play at safety can serve as a prime indicator of how Nixa will close out its regular-season slate with a trip to Carthage on Friday.
Childs has made brief appearances on offense this season, most notably breaking loose for a 29-yard run against Ozark. But the senior standout has essentially played strictly on defense and special teams.
A year ago, he started at linebacker and rotated in at running back. He rushed for 100 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries.
This season, one of new coach John Perry’s main objectives was having no two-way starters so everyone is strong to the finish.
“I enjoy it,” Childs said of his reduced role. “I feel like I have energy in the second half of a game this season. Last year, I would get a little tired in the second half. But this year I come into the second half ready to go.”
Child is a part of a Nixa defense that has given up 88 points all season and forced 22 turnovers. Childs is second on the team with 72 tackles, including three stops for a loss.
The Eagles (7-1) will battle Carthage (7-0) with the COC championship on the line. Webb City (7-1 overall and 6-1 in the COC) is also in the mix.
With the COC not having the quality depth it has featured in the past, the Eagles currently have only one win versus a team with a winning record.
“We want to show we are the team we think we are,” Childs said.
Running back Ramone Green could reach 1,000 yards rushing Friday. The sophomore currently has 940 yards on 170 carries.
Don’t sleep on Green’s abilities as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. He has five receptions for 53 yards. He's confident running pass routes.
“I think that’s one of my specialties,” Green said. “I’ve always been a receiving back. Coach Perry likes utilizing me running routes and catching balls. Whatever I can do.”
Carthage has a star sophomore running back, as well. Luke Gall is a breakaway threat. He’s has touchdown runs as long as 50, 68 and 84 yards, in addition to a 35-yard touchdown catch.
The Tigers feature senior Patrick Carlton at quarterback. He's fresh from running for 200-yards plus against Republic.
