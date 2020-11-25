Riley Childs feels his body of work at Nixa should be enough to already make him a bona-fide college prospect.
“I think I proved myself and hope (college coaches) think the same thing,” the Nixa senior safety said.
Childs could have a further chance to prove himself. He received an invite this week to take part in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl Series. The East Coast All-American Bowl will be held Dec. 27-30 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Texas All-American Bowl will be held Jan. 26-29 at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Childs’ career totals at Nixa rank alongside some of the program’s best defenders. Over the past three seasons, he recorded career numbers that include 211 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one recovered fumble.
The 6-foot-0, 190-pounder was as sure-handed a tackler as any Eagles defender in recent seasons. Of his 106 tackles this year, 86 were solo stops. As a middle linebacker his junior year, he topped Nixa with 105 tackles.
Childs shined as a part-time offensive player also. He ran for seven touchdowns over the past two seasons, had 38 carries for 181 yards rushing and even completed two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown this year.
Interestingly, football wasn’t Childs’ first love.
“Originally, I was good at soccer. I started playing it in the first grade,” he said. “I played it all the way to the third grade. But then I fell in love with hitting kids. I quit soccer and stuck to football. Ever since then, I’ve focused on football and have been trying to get to college and the NFL.”
Childs’ one college offer thus far has come from Missouri Baptist.
For what it’s worth, Childs’ HUDL account is rather popular. It has attracted more than 1,000 views. HUDL is a a video and analytics web site for high school and college teams.
“I’m continuing to talk to coaches,” Childs said. “”I’m trying to get more offers to see where my best fit is.”
