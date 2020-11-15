ST. PETERS — Caleb Chrestman broke his own school record in one event and added to his medals collection while closing out his Ozark career with a pair of runner-up finishes at the Class 2 State Swimming Championship over the weekend.
Chrestman finished second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 47.51. His seeded time and previous school record was 48.26.
Ethan Roach, of Park Hills South, broke away from the field en route to a first-place finish in 45.77.
Chrestman tied for second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.55. His seeded time was 21.79. His school record time of 21.44 from last year's State Meet held up.
Chrestman tied with Kyle Farlow, of Lee’s Summit North. Eli Butters, of St. Louis University High, was first in 20.48.
Chrestman teamed with Mason Waltke, Holton Miller and Graham Eisenmann to finish tied for ninth with St. Louis University High in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:31.34. Their seeded time was 1:33.23. The foursome turned in splits that included a 24.21 for Waltke, a 23.31 for Miller, a 22.58 for Eisenmann and a 21.24 for Chrestman.
Nixa’s Ilya Balyuk was 13th in the 100 butterfly in 53.27. His seeded time was 53.76.
Ozark’s 400 freestyle relay of Luke Jenkins, Theron Dakin, Eisenmann and Chrestman was 15th in 3:26.36.
Eisenmann was 21st in the 500 freestyle in 5:03.15.
The Tigers’ Kaden Bowling placed 21st in diving with 158.5 points.
Nixa’s Kai Brownlee finished 23rd in the 200 freestyle in 1;51.89.
