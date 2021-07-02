The Christian County Agriculture and Mechanical Society recently gave five students scholarships of $600 each.
Recipients from Ozark are Haze Wright, son of Heath and Abby Wright, Hattie Depee, daughter of Chad and Sheri Depee, David Long III, son of David and Kelly Long, and Grace-Ann Stine, daughter of Kaylor and Krystal Stine. Sparta High School’s Isaac Willis, son of Michael and Laura Willis, also received a scholarship.
The scholarships are awarded yearly to Christian County students. Eligibility starts with seniors in high school and ends with undergraduate seniors in colleges or universities. This includes both accredited school districts and properly accredited home school programs. The scholarships are intended for those planning courses of study at a college or technical institute or trade school relating to agriculture and mechanical careers including, but not limited to agricultural related careers, engineering, veterinarians, mechanics, welding, fabrication, CAD and others to be determined.
Scholarships are awarded up to a total of $3000 in a calendar year, and may be renewed if a new application is submitted. The approved scholarships are awarded at a minimum of $500 per scholarship, and prior applicants are eligible to reapply.
This year, two of the applicants from 2020 received scholarships again in 2021.
