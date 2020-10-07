The Christian County Commission voted to accept a grant for $35,900 that will be used to help hold general elections in November.
Christian County Clerk Kay Brown applied for a grant from the Center for Tech and Civic life. The money can be applied to help with poll worker recruitment, poll worker wages, general polling expenses and absentee voting equipment.
In Christian County specifically, Brown said the grant will help the clerk’s office to have enough election workers on hand at polling sites across Christian County on Nov. 3.
“I’m so excited, because I want to get some more help,” Brown said.
Brown noted that the Greene County Clerk’s Office recently received a similar grant.
The nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life was formed in Chicago in 2012. The organization announced the creation of the “COVID-19 Response Rural Grants Program” in August 2020.
On Sept. 1, 2020, the Center for Tech and Civic Life announced that it received a $250 million commitment from Priscilla Chan and her husband Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook.
“Many counties and states are strapped financially and working to determine how to staff and fund operations that will allow for ballots to be cast and counted in a timely way,” Chan and Zuckerberg said in a joint statement. “These donations will help to provide local and state officials across the country with the resources, training and infrastructure necessary to ensure that every voter who intends to cast a ballot is able to, and ultimately, to preserve the integrity of our elections.”
“We all depend on election officials to provide safe and secure voting options to the public. Unfortunately, election departments face unprecedented challenges in 2020 due to COVID-19,” Center for Tech and Civic Life executive director Tiana Epps-Johnson said. “This expansion of our COVID-19 Response Grant program provides our country’s election officials and poll workers with the critical resources they need to safely serve every voter.”
The Christian County Commission voted 2-0 to accept the funding, with Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips and Western District Commissioner Hosea Bilyeu casting affirmative votes. Eastern District Commissioner Mike Robertson was absent from the meeting when the vote was conducted on Sept. 28.
Absentee voting opened on Sept. 22. Eligible Missourians can vote absentee in-person at their local election authority today through Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. Absentee and mail-in ballot requests must be received by local election authorities no later than Oct. 21.
Registered voters may cast their absentee ballots in person at the Christian County Clerk’s Office at the Christian County Historic Courthouse between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. It’s best to schedule an appointment ahead of time by calling (417) 582-4340.
Absentee voting Saturday, which has been a longstanding tradition in Christian County, takes place Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
You can find more information on how to vote in Christian County by visiting http://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/county-clerk/.
