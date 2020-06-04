Christian County has been chosen to receive $42,017 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs.
The federal awards are divided with $12,902 coming from FEMA’s emergency food and shelter programs Phase 27 fund, and $29,115 coming through the federal CARES Act of 2020. The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, United Jewish Communities, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA and the United Way of America, which will provide the administrative staff and function as fiscal agent.
The board was charged by Congress to distribute funds appropriated to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board composed of public officials, representatives from the emergency service provider groups and other social service organizations will determine how the funds awarded to Christian County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter program providers in the area.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must:
1) be non-profit
2) have an accounting system
3) practice non-discrimination
4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Qualifying organizations are urged to apply.
Application forms and other information may be secured from the OACAC Christian County Neighborhood Center, 204 East Elm Street, Ozark. Public or private voluntary organizations interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact the center for an application. The deadline for filing an application is June 10, 2020.
